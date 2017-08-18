Cosmoprof Announces BeautyID Awards Winners

In case you missed it, this year’s Cosmoprof North America announced the winners of the first annual Beauty Innovation & Design Awards (BeautyID), in collaboration with Beauty Packaging Magazine. The awards were held during the Cosmoprof North America2017 event, held in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Among winners at the awards, the grand award winner was The Estee Lauder Companies’ Clinique Fresh Pressed Daily Booster with Pure Vitamin C 10%.

For those who don’t know, Cosmoprof is the leading beauty trade show, that introduces revolutionary technologies and forward-thinking programs for top industry professionals and retailers. The awards program was created to recognize creativity in packaging design, material and product formulation in the ever-growing beauty segment. The Awards include all cosmetic product categories across professional, prestige and mass market segments.

A total of 12 awards were given at the inaugural ceremony. The judges selected one winner from each category, in addition to the Grand Award winner. An additional award, for Audience Choice, was selected by the public through online voting and over 3,500 individuals cast their vote. Unique to BeautyID, all winners walked away with business building prize package valued at over $10,000 from sponsors: Adduco Communications Inc., Empauer, Raise 3D, Stylus and The Brain Trust. Additional prizes were also provided by Beauty Packaging Magazine and CPNA.

Congratulations to all the winners of this years awards, and we’ll see you again next year!