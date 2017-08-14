Best Dressed at the Teen Choice Awards

The Teen Choice Awards happened last night in LA and The LAFM was there to get you all the fashion deets! Brothers Logan and Jake Paul were the hosts presenting the winners with Teen Choice Awards surf-boards and surprising many winners that were not in attendance. Rita Ora, French Montana, Louis Tomlinson & Bebe Rexha, and Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson to name a few. The TCAs kept it fun, flirty and most importantly inspiring as so many stars used their platform to speak to the younger generation-about loving yourself, bringing good to others and much more-shoutout to Vanessa Hudgens! But enough about the awards themselves-let’s talk TCAs Fashion! From the sparkles to the feathers, the leather to the lounge-wear the stars hit the blue carpet yesterday in style-let’s see their best looks!

The BEST:

The Over-the-Top