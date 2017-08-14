Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Best Dressed at the Teen Choice Awards

The Teen Choice Awards happened last night in LA and The LAFM was there to get you all the fashion deets! Brothers Logan and Jake Paul were the hosts presenting the winners with Teen Choice Awards surf-boards and surprising many winners that were not in attendance. Rita Ora, French Montana, Louis Tomlinson & Bebe Rexha, and Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson to name a few. The TCAs kept it fun, flirty and most importantly inspiring as so many stars used their platform to speak to the younger generation-about loving yourself, bringing good to others and much more-shoutout to Vanessa Hudgens! But enough about the awards themselves-let’s talk TCAs Fashion! From the sparkles to the feathers, the leather to the lounge-wear the stars hit the blue carpet yesterday in style-let’s see their best looks!

The BEST:

Rita Ora in Alexandre Vauthier
Zendaya in Ashi Studio
Maddie Ziegler in Zac Posen
Victoria Justice in Nicholas Jebran

 

Vanessa Hudgens in Reem Acra
Paris Jackson in Zimmermann
Isabela Moner in Sophie Theallet
Katherine Langford in Prada
Lucy Hale in Fausto Puglisi

The Over-the-Top

Naya Rivera in Marques Almeida
Pepi Sonuga in Lie Sangbong
Bella Thorne

River Callaway

