What’s Happening in LA this weekend

Barefoot Blonde Hair Pop-Up Shop

Fri. Aug. 11, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

8469 Melrose Pl., West Hollywood

Join Amber Clark, founder of Barefoot Blonde, for refreshing cocktails, hairstyling, a photo wall, and more. You can even be matched with a shade of Barefoot Blonde Hair’s ethically sourced clip-in extensions.

Street Dreams Magazine’s 12th Edition Launch

Fri. Aug. 11, 8 p.m.

The Line Hotel

Invite Only – Join Street Dreams Magazine to celebrate the release of the 12th edition with a 1 night gallery event at The Line Hotel powered by Astro Gaming. Complimentary beverages provided by Sapporo USA.

The Unauthorized Musical Parody of “Bridesmaids”

Friday, August 11 @ 8:00 pm

1714 N. Vermont Ave

“The Unauthorized Musical Parody Of” hit series at Rockwell Table & Stage takes on the 2011 comedy blockbuster film “Bridesmaids” in what promises to be a raunchy, rollicking good time! The performance will be in a limited run from August 11 to September 17 2017, with shows Thursday thru Saturday at 8 p.m., and 12 noon on Sunday, so get your tickets today!

Created by Kate Pazakis, The UMPO (The Unauthorized Musical Parody Of) Series merges movies and musical theatre, revisiting popular films and retooling them for live audiences. Performed with a live band and slews of hit pop songs to help tell the stories, UMPO audiences have been cheering and laughing since 2015. Rockwell Table & Stage is located in Los Feliz at 1714 N. Vermont Ave, Los Angeles. Tickets are now on sale at www.rockwell-la.com.

BrunchCon L.A.

Sat. Aug. 12-Sun. Aug. 13, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

1933 S. Broadway St., Downtown

Indulge in bottomless mimosas and bloody marys as you munch on some of Southern California’s best local food vendors including Nushii Sushi Burritos & Bowls, Uba Tuba Açaí, and more.

BeautyConLA

Sat. Aug. 12, 12p.m.-8p.m.

Beautycon represent high-energy IRL experiences around the world for creators, traditional celebrities, brands, and fans to come together and celebrate their common interests – beauty, fashion, style, and staying true to yourself.

From London to Dubai to New York to Los Angeles and filled with engaging panel discussions, meet-ups, selfies, and brand activations, Beautycon Festivals have seen more than 60,000 fans attend worldwide and our day-of event #hashtags often trending globally on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. Favorite brands and creators like NYX, L’Oréal, Maybelline, Nike, Bethany Mota, SunKiss Alba, Drew Barrymore, Tyra Banks, Sofia Vergara, Ashley Tisdale, and Zendaya have all been part of our Festivals; which are expanding to the Middle East, Singapore, Mexico City, and throughout the U.S. and Europe over the next year.

Grand Opening-Seafolly with Rocky Barnes

Sat. Aug. 12th 12:00pm-2pm

Westfield Century City

Join the Seafolly team and fashion blogger Rocky Barnes at the grand opening of their Westfield Century City location! Since 1975, Seafolly has been at the epicenter of Australian beach lifestyle and has quickly become one of the most recognized swimwear and beach lifestyle brands worldwide.

Off The Menu Club x SYLK BBQ with Shay Mitchell

August 12 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Location: Unknown

Invite Only – Off The Menu Club x SYLK BBQ with Shay Mitchell and music by Nikki Pennie.

Madewell x Hansel from Basel

Sat. Aug 12, 1:00p.m.-4:00p.m.

The Grove

RSVP – The launch of a supercute (and totally exclusive) sock collection deserves an awesome party—and you’re on the guest list. Hang with us and our friends from Hansel from Basel for sips, snacks and—of course—shopping. #everydaymadewell

Blue Bottle Coffee Roastery & Distillery Tour

Sat. Aug. 12, 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

582 Mateo St., Downtown

Learn about the different stages of coffee production and the distillation process with Blue Bottle and The Spirit Guild. You’ll get to taste the final products and even leave with a fresh bag of coffee beans.

Eat|See|Hear Outdoor Movie: When Harry Met Sally

Sat. Aug. 12, 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Autry Museum in Griffith Park

Throw it back with the rom-com classic, When Harry Met Sally. Pack your pillows and blankets for a much-needed movie night.

BeautyConLA x NYX After Party

Sat. Aug 12, 9pm

Location: Unknown

Invite Only – Join Beautycon for the official after party presented by NYX Professional Makeup. Enjoy complimentary drinks, hors d’oeuvres and a DJ set by Filthy Gorgeous.

A Midsummer’s Nights Dream

Sat. Aug 12, 10pm

The Playboy Mansion

Invite Only – The famed Playboy Mansion Midsummer Night’s Dream returns where you can experience the mystique of the world’s most exclusive lingerie party. Marquee Nightclub transforms into an enchanted forest, bringing the fantasies of A Midsummer Night’s Dream to life for the summer’s most anticipated soirée. Lingerie and sleepwear attire is strongly encouraged.

Cinespia’s 7th Annual Slumber Party

Sat. Aug. 12, 11:30 p.m.

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

Spend the evening watching movies, listening to music, snapping photos, and more. The feature films, Half Baked and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas will begin at midnight. There will also be a photo booth and on-site DJ spinning a set.

1940s Swing Dancing Night

Sun. Aug. 13, 6:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

3790 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown

Grab a partner and dance the night away at The Wiltern for an evening full of cocktails, a live band, a dance-off, and a “best dressed” contest.

Teen Choice Awards

Staples Center

Sun. Aug 13, 8-10pm

Invite Only – the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, summer’s hottest LIVE event, will air Sunday, Aug. 13 on FOX. It is the only event of the summer in which teens control the power of the votes, by selecting new award categories and favorite categories from past TEEN CHOICE shows. The two-hour LIVE event will honor the year’s iconic stars from the best films, most-loved TV shows, fiercest music and the top moments in fashion, digital and comedy with the coveted…