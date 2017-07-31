Sports Illustrated Debuts New Line of Swimwear

For the first time ever, Sports Illustrated hosted a series of events at SWIMMIAMI during Miami Swim Week, to debut their all-new line Sports Illustrated Swim and Active apparel. Held at The W South Beach, the event was one of the hottest tickets in town- with an at capacity venue and VIP guest list to match. The opening party featured a special performance by recording artist Wale, and celebrities in attendance included: Tyson Beckford, Carmen Carrera, Kate Bock, Ace Hood, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Acevedo, Ashley Nicole and more.

This event marks the introduction of a strategic partnership between Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and RAJ Swim, two leading brands in their industries. The long awaited event began in May with Sports Illustrated’s first ever open casting call, where 15 models were selected to walk in this year’s runway show. Each model represented diverse body types and personalities, celebrating the iconic brand’s impact on the swimwear industry and the body positive movement. These final model search contestants are also vying for a chance to be featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Follow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Facebook and Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at all of the action in Miami.