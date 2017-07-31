KARL LAGERFELD’S GRAND HONOR + CHANEL’S COUTURE SHOW

Chanel’s Grand Show brings about a Grand Award

Chanel, always known for it’s classic little black dress and the always timeless woolen suits was seen again as Karl Lagerfeld launched his most recent collection for Paris Haute Couture Week. Canotier hats, knee high boots, and a touch of tulle revived Chanel’s most recognizable styles in a new and exciting way, and as if this wasn’t enough to make for an amazing show, Karl was presented with ‘La Médaille Grand Vermeil de la Ville de Paris’ or The Grand Vermeil [gilded silver] Medal of the City of Paris. The highest honor to receive, Lagerfeld was presented by the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, who said “You are one of the most beautiful persons I’ve known, a person who is today universal. You make Paris more magic, more creative, more beautiful. You are a true Parisian . . . I’d like to thank you from Paris.”

His show, which featured a miniature Eiffel Tower on the runway, brought the likes of Director Sofia Coppola, actress Julianne Moore, and pop-star Katy Perry who were all enchanted by the show, with Moore commenting “It’s so wonderful to be in Paris. The level of craft, artistry, music . . . all that effort for 20 minutes. There’s something so beautiful about it, and it’s something that Karl believes in. For Karl, it’s not just the beauty of the dress, there’s its physicality. That’s something that I think is really remarkable about him—the way he celebrates craftsmanship and how there’s a person behind every dress.”