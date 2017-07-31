Hot Trends from Miami Swim Week

If you haven’t heard of Miami Swim Week, the annual Week of runway shows with designers from around the world showcasing their latest collections on the bodies of bronzed goddesses, then you’re about to get a crash course. Every July, Miami goes from hot to hotter as people from all over trickle in to watch show after show of scantily-clad models wearing to-die-for bikinis. This year was one for the books as so many designers brought the heat-trendsetting with halter bikinis, bodysuit looking one-pieces and everyone’s favorite LBBs ( Little Black Bikinis). The most stand-out designers influencing these soon to be trends on the Miami runway were Versakini and Salty Mermaid who are going to make summer sizzle in 2018! Let’s take a look at some of their most awe-dropping pieces this year…

‘Active Beachwear’ was a superb hit on the catwalk-for the ladies who want to look effortlessly beach ready, these are the swimsuits that will bring out your edge while staying on top of the trend!

Bees in Bodysuits: Who doesn’t enjoy a great bodysuit? Especially ones that are backless, have fun patterns, and are complete with a halter tie?? Summer 2018 is going to be a hot one and I’m not just talking about the weather!

Hollering in Halters: Halter top bikinis were an absolute fan favorite on the SWIM Miami Runway, and we can see why-from mix & match designs, to unique patterns with long ties, tropical prints and a dash of neon, halters are back in a big way!

And…last but certainly not least-the LBBs or Little Black Bikinis that are a staple in every girls swimsuit drawer was also a major trend on the catwalk. Just when you thought they couldn’t possibly come up with new designs for a black swimsuit-they DID! And Versakini & The Salty Mermaid are at the top of our list. Check out these styles below!

This runway was hot, hot, HOT and all I can say is-I know what trends I’ll be rocking this summer!