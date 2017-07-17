Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

New York Fashion Week: Men’s NYFW Recap: To Be Thrill by Edison Lu

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 10: (left to right) Model and actor Mike Ho and designer Edison Lu pose after To Be Thrill By Edison Lu show at New York Fashion Week Men’s on July 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for To Be Thrill)

New York, NY – On opening day of New York Fashion Week: Men’s, celebrity stylist Edison Lu debuted his menswear fashion brand titled “To Be Thrill”. The brand featured sophisticated black garments highlighted by the designers signature edge to create unique red carpet and celebrity worthy designs.

Edison Lu is no stranger to the fashion world, winning many international awards for his work as a hair and make-up stylist. His work has been featured in Marie Claire, GQ, and various international publications. From stylist to designer, there is nothing that can get in the way of this powerhouse artist. For his debut collection, Edison asked his long time friend Taiwanese celebrity Mike Ho to collaborate with him on the inspiration for the collection. Mike Ho not only walked in the finale of the runway show, but his hit shows “Beside Evil” and “The Contract Of Love” served as inspirations for the collection.

