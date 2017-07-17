New York Fashion Week: Men’s NYFW Recap: To Be Thrill by Edison Lu

New York, NY – On opening day of New York Fashion Week: Men’s, celebrity stylist Edison Lu debuted his menswear fashion brand titled “To Be Thrill”. The brand featured sophisticated black garments highlighted by the designers signature edge to create unique red carpet and celebrity worthy designs.

Edison Lu is no stranger to the fashion world, winning many international awards for his work as a hair and make-up stylist. His work has been featured in Marie Claire, GQ, and various international publications. From stylist to designer, there is nothing that can get in the way of this powerhouse artist. For his debut collection, Edison asked his long time friend Taiwanese celebrity Mike Ho to collaborate with him on the inspiration for the collection. Mike Ho not only walked in the finale of the runway show, but his hit shows “Beside Evil” and “The Contract Of Love” served as inspirations for the collection.

To learn more about Edison Lu stylist please visit www.EdisonLu.net

To Learn more about Edison Lu Designer, stay tuned as the brand website will officially launch this Spring.

