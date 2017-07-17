New in Hair Care-Style the Runway

It’s summer in LA, and with all the extra sunshine, pools and outdoor fun, it can mean dry, brittle hair by Fall. Now’s the time to stock up on better hair products, and Style the Runway has your chance at runway hair this season. With products ranging from holding sprays to curl enhancing creams, this new line of hair care products has something for everyone. Check out our interview with the creators of Style the Runway, husband and wife hair experts Woody and Amy Michleb!

Tell us about Style the Runway.

Style the Runway was dreamt up backstage at photo-shoots and runway shows, where teams of stylists create the hottest fashion and trends, and inspire the hairstyles that are worn on the streets throughout the months to come.

The products were inspired by a true need for a strong performance driven styling line that was workable, moldable and gave stylists freedom when transforming looks from one style to another.

How did you get started?

We are a husband and wife duo that have been working together for over 14 years, our work has been showcased on global magazine front covers, editorial publications, television shows, fashion week runway shows & more. We have worked and grown many international brands, and are excited to be doing this ourselves this time!

What distinguishes your product from other brands?

The Style the Runway product assortment is a collection of 11 must-have formulas, textures & delivery innovations that give you on-trend runway inspired hair anytime! The creators and stylists behind Style the Runway share with you how to create this seasons beauty looks by providing on-trend products, for those style savvy fashionistas who always want to be on the cutting edge of today’s beauty styles through online and social media. The packaging look & design is cutting edge and with high shelf impact! All of the Style the Runway products are high-performance driven styling products that are fully intermixable & customizable to get the on-trend look!

How do you define “runway hair”?

We would define runway hair as something that compliments and enhances the product being showcased on the runway, whether it is clothing, shoes, or accessories. We also know that creating runway hair enables us to predict and influence the new upcoming trends and fashions that define years in fashion, which is a very important task!

What’s your most memorable experience so far?

We love working backstage and on editorial sets for live shows and photo shoots, so far this year it has been so rewarding to see our teams enjoy using the final range of Style the Runway products and the vision of the company come to life. It has been such a huge hit, with its catchy illustrations and bottles and the products that perform really well, that we loved seeing it come our of concept and into reality.

Where do you see yourself and the company in the next 5 years?

We see Style the Runway on every shelf and in every bathroom of those consumers that feel passionate about trying new trends and being at the forefront of style. We want to be the go-to outlet for everything that helps you recreate cutting edge fashion.