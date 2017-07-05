Designer Spotlight – Pheren Couture

We’re all about covering the eclectic fashion scene here in Los Angeles, so of course we’ve made it our mission to bring you all the latest in local trends and designers. Today, we’re introducing designer Pheren Soepadhi of Pheren Couture. Hailing from Indonesia, this Los Angeles based designer is proving to have what it takes to break into the world of fashion design with her impeccable couture designs.

How did you get started with Pheren Couture?

The idea to start my accessory line was born out of my own frustrations with a limited selection of existing dark colored accessories. It was really hard to find something like that especially in my hometown, Jakarta, Indonesia. I created my first couture black dress and black crystal beaded choker back in early 2011 for a client’s photo shoot. I also worked as a fashion photographer and fashion stylist back then, and I got many clients who wanted to rent the dresses and accessories that I made, especially during Halloween season. As time went on, I began focusing on accessories because making couture dresses was very time consuming.

My idea is to create wearable art that you can wear on an everyday basis, without people looking at you like an alien while walking on the street. The neck and shoulder pieces can be worn over a blazer, blouse, shirts or simple dresses to add a touch of instant glamour to anything that you wear.

Tell us more about the IDA awards- you recently won a few awards for your designs?

I’m honored to be awarded as Haute Couture designer and Wedding Accessory designer at the International Design Awards in June 2017. I had to compete with over 1000 entries submitted from 52 countries. I submitted two shoulder piece designs, the first called In Darkness, We Shall Be Reborn, which was inspired by characters from video games that a friend of mine showed me. I did some research about it while listening to some dark music, and I came up with an idea of combining that kind of 3D structure with florals to make it look a bit more feminine. The process took about 58 hours as it was hand-sewn with extreme attention to detail. The other concept was called the Plague Flowers the Kaleidoscope, inspired by nature.

What’s your favorite thing about what you do?

Being a designer is a highly rewarding job. There’s an amazing sense of accomplishment and joy seeing your final product on people and in editorial spreads. Knowing that it took a lot of time and work to execute a vision, bringing it from an idea into something you can hold in your hands.

How do you come up with new designs? What inspires your creations?

My craft is entirely inspired by historical fashion ( late 1700s – 1900) , fantasy, dark lyrics, architectures (from Romanesque to Rococo era), music, vampire movies, sculptures , war history, nature, Kat Von D, Alexander McQueen, John Galliano,Tim Walker and The Royal Families. I see beauty in dark colors, dead flowers and trees. My idea of mixing luxury with dark colors, romantic but doomed, feminine but powerful. All products are hand-crafted by myself. The materials that I normally use are crystals, pearls, beads, natural stones, 24K gold-plated beads, lace, ropes, metal and flowers.

What other projects are you working on?

Currently I’ve been busy with all the preparation for my official launch on August 19th at the Funtastic Female Fair in Los Angeles. I’ll also be in New York at ISF on August 26th, Boston on August 29th, and September 30th at Explore Indonesia in Santa Monica Promenade. I have also been working on some special projects for my clients.

Where do you see yourself in the next 5 years?

I see myself as a successful accessory designer and entrepreneur. Achieving greater customer recognition of my brand all over the world, having a boutique in Los Angeles and expanding my brand to include home decor. But having a show inside of one of the castles in Europe would be my ultimate lifetime dream.

What motivates you?

My goals! I never limit myself, I take risks and keep pushing myself forward. I know fashion design is definitely a tough and competitive field, but that is what motivates me to always explore, learn and create.