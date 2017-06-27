Red, White & BBQ with Time Out LA

There’s nothing worse than having no plans on a holiday weekend, especially one as eventful as 4th of July weekend. If you’ve found yourself stuck at home, look no further than the Red, White and BBQ event presented by Time Out L.A.!

They’re heating up the summer with classic cook-out fare from some of the city’s top spots, such as pulled pork sliders, hot links and BBQ Chicken as well as enjoy games, a live DJ, a Socialbooth presented by Francis Coppola Diamond Collection wines and a beer garden presented by Golden Road Brewing. Drinks will be served by Inspire Artistic Minds and information about their charity will be available at the event. Participating vendors include Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, the Carving Board, Cheezus and Lucille’s BBQ.

Your ticket includes: A tasting from each of participating restaurant

Two drinks, including options from Francis Coppola Diamond Collection wines and Golden Road Brewing

DJ, games, and socialbooth presented by Francis Coppola Diamond Collection wines.

Session times:

Session One VIP: Noon to 2:30pm

Session One GA: 12:30pm to 2:30pm

Session Two VIP: 3:00pm to 5:30pm

Session Two GA: 3:30pm to 5:30pm Ticket pricing: Early bird: $20 *sold out*

General Admission: $25

Firework Four Pack: Four tickets for $75

VIP: $35 VIP tickets include a half hour of early admission to the event as well as an extra drink ticket and an entry in an exclusive giveaway For more information and to purchase tickets, click here!