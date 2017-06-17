Beyonce’s Star Studded Baby Shower

With no surprise, Beyonce’s baby shower was the event we all wish we were invited to. Every move she makes is a statement, and her baby shower was no less. Donned “The Carter Push Party”, the African-themed event boasted the likes of Serena Williams, La La Anthony, and of course, former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. In joyful attendance were husband Jay Z, sister Solange Knowles, and mom Tina Lawson.

With this being her second pregnancy, the “push party” was a celebration of love, family, and of course, the upcoming birth of her twins. Rather than traditional games, gift-exchanges, and gender exclusions (no boys allowed!) at a baby shower, a push party is for the mom who has already been there, done that. A push party also celebrates the journey of mom–just as a push present is a gift for mom after giving birth.

If her Grammy’s performance attire wasn’t indication enough, Beyonce is truly proud of who she is, and wants her children (and the world) to feel the same. She continues this ode to her African roots with the push party boasting a floor-to-ceiling African theme, from rugs and pillows to each guest arriving in printed materials or African attire. There were also African dancers, drummers, and of course, a lemonade bar!

Wishing all the best to the growing Carter family!

