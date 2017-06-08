Fashion Meets Function

Many fashion designers and trendsetters within the fashion industry tend to establish a particular niche. However it’s also fun and innovative to collaborate with other fashion industry professionals especially when the theme centers around inspirational women wanting to establish a bit of function into their fashion. Joy Bullard of Stylebarre (www.stylebarre.com) recently did just that while teaming up with Julia Lam, the creator of a fabulous handbag line called Tara&Co. (https://www.taraand.co/). What modern woman does not want a bag that is both fashionable and functional. This transformable bag is foreseen to be a game changer for women-on-the-go. Tara&Co is redefining products for real women and is currently 110% funded on their indie-go-go campaign. TOMORROW, 6/9 is the last day to fund Tara&Co. and for all you LA Fashion readers, Tara&Co. will give an additional $10 off + Free Shipping until Midnight tomorrow on top of the 25% Tara&Co already offered during pre-orders by following this link. https://www.indieg ogo.com/projects/2106323/x/ 16571841?secret_perk_token= 15270b0a

So, who is Tara&Co?

Tara is bringing fashion and function together for women on-the-go. Women today are immensely busy and need to be multi-tasker experts. Founded by ex-Facebooker and serial entrepreneur founder, Julia Lam, Tara creates beautiful accessories that provide both form and function for your everyday life.

Tara’s first product is a highly stylish and convertible bag called The Tracy 2-in-1-bag. Basically, it’s the modern woman’s dream. As a professional woman herself, Julia Lam (https://www. linkedin.com/in/juliaclam) was tired of picking between luxurious high-end fashion labels with almost no functionality, and highly functional sports accessories which didn’t feel sophisticated and appropriate for work, outside meetings, and after-work engagements. So Julia created Tara for industrious women everywhere.

Have the right bag for every occasion. The Tracy 2-in-1 bag turns into two bags — one has two padded pockets and can hold up to a 13” laptop for the working woman, the second is a zip-off clutch when you need something smaller for lunch, dinner, drinks and more. You also have a variety of colors to choose from.

Tara and its collections are named after trailblazing women

“All our products are named after women that inspire us and the first one is named after Tracy Chou, for her work in diversity and being able to successfully get 250 tech companies to finally release their diversity numbers,” said Julia.

Tracy Chou (whom the bag is named after), entrepreneur, former Pinterest and Quora engineer, and diversity advocate skypes in at every Tara&co event and speaks about inclusion. Tracy has been featured in “Wired”, “Forbes”, and “Vogue”.

The name, “Tara” is inspired and named after “Green Tara” the Buddhist mother goddess, who represents action, great strength, and the virtues of success in work and achievements. “We want to empower women to feel sleek and elegant, while also being practical and useful.” “We hope to simplify life, so you can focus on what matters,” said Lam.

In addition to being an early Facebooker Julia is also a serial entrepreneur: she was previously the Co-founder and CEO of a venture-backed innovative trip technology, Bucket, which sold in 2016. Julia’s entrance to the startup world also includes work on Facebook’s $10MM fund, fbFund, helping choose and mentor over 50 startup teams, including: Wildfire, Zimride (now Lyft), Taskrabbit, Samasource and Vitanna. Here in LA Julia helped create “Startup UCLA” and serves as an advisor for entrepreneurship and innovation for UCLA.

For the event, I especially enjoyed how the women models that were featured had an unique and interesting mixture of a professional backgrounds blended with a specific cause that each woman supports.

To learn more about Tara&Co, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/tara-co-fashion-meets-function-convertible-bag-women-backpack–2#/ Credits: DAMA Tequila Hosted by Arden Ash Production Photographer: Adrienne Gunde Photos: Yoshawn Smith

The five featured women: Amanda Gibson, Carmelita Bouie, Kinya Claiborne, Joanne Villanueva and Ashley Hanna

The women were pampered by celebrity Make up artist Sherry O and Ulrica

