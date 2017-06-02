Kendall Jenner Signs on as an ADIDAS Ambassador

Kendall Jenner has been playing us…or at least she really knows how to market herself! A few weeks ago, she sneakily posted this… I am not too sure if many knew what it was about.

always been an OG #TBT A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 18, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

Then, literally a few hours ago, she posted this super cute boomerang video announcing that she is a brand ambassador of Adidas…

officially joining the adidas fam! @adidasoriginals #adidasAmbassador #adidasOriginals A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 31, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

All we can say Kendall is, we are very happy for you and so are Adidas as they issued this statement: “A longtime fan of the brand, Kendall embodies the spirit of Adidas Originals as a creative force shaping the world today by challenging the status quo in her very own way.” Jenner’s team has yet to respond for comment.

Kendall is already the face of cosmetic line Esteé Lauder and lingerie brand, La Perla and this sportswear role would be her first but looks like its on trend as her sister is signed with Puma and her besties Karlie Kloss, Bella and Gigi hadid are signed with other sportwear brands such as Reebok and Nike.

All the best Kendall Jenner, we cant wait to see more cute boomerangs.