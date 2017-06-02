Discovering the Ultimate Sassy Secret Style

This is a classic, never-ending problem; girls with short hair yearn for long, silky strands. Those with straight hair dream of stunning curls and soft waves, blonds want to be brunettes and vice versa. We always think that the grass is greener on the other side – we simply want it all. Well, now we can, and all thanks to a luxury brand offering quality wig and hair extensions called Sassy Secret. The transformation has never been easier or more natural-looking, so let’s dive in and see what it is that makes this brand so special.

The birth of the idea

Sassy Secret was founded when a young woman immigrating from Zimbabwe, who quit a corporate job and decided to follow her dream which was to start her own business in the beauty industry, and the rest is history – eight years later, Sassy Secret has grown into an internationally renowned online wig brand, one that is much beloved by not only girls who want a change without a permanent commitment, but also by major names in the entertainment industry such as Kelly Rowland, Tamar Braxton and Joy Bryant, which certainly speaks volumes about the quality of the products – no better proof than the celebrity stamp of approval.

The stunning and extensive collection

This amazing brand is highly dedicated to catering to every need and taste. It offers quality synthetic hair (for looking your best without breaking the bank), real human hair and virgin, completely unprocessed natural hair. There is definitely something for everybody. There are, however, styles that stand out and that will be huge this season, and they are all featured in the Sassy Secret Spring collection, which is now live on www.sassysecret.com. This collection features sassy fresh looks that are perfect for spring and summer. It offers curls and waves that capture the essence of the season. By keeping up with the breezy and carefree trends of spring and summer, which call for lighter hair, the collection includes some blonde hues as well. Now you can shake things up without exposing your natural hair to the damaging effects of bleaching – in other words, you can have your cake and eat it too. Throw in a pair of shades with stylish glasses frames and you will be virtually unrecognizable. You can even step into a cab and say the iconic ‘follow that car’ line, just for the fun of it.

The most popular of them all

If you’re looking to play it safe, and go with a wig that has been tested and approved by many, rock the Anastasia Lace Wig. The reason for the huge popularity of this particular wig is accredited to the fact that she is affordable and has beautiful timeless curls that are suitable for every season and occasion.

Long hair don’t care

As mentioned, aside from top quality wigs, the Sassy Secret offers a wide range of amazing hair extensions, so you can flaunt those long strands any time you want and channel the sass of your inner Rihanna. The best part – there is a Sassy Secret TV, which is a page on the brand’s website where customers can find a series of instructional videos. From application instructions to care tips and more, they provide a wealth of information on all things lace wigs and hair extensions. That means you can do it all by yourself and not spend hours sitting in your hairstylist’s salon.