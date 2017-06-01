Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Kim Kardashian – The Icon of Instagram

Yes, you heard us right, seems Mrs. Kardashian is earning her title as an icon. Like a modern day Audrey Hepburn, Kim K respectfully has earned herself to be the top 10 most followed people on Instagram & social media.

The icon of Instagram herself decided to celebrate the moment by sharing personal stories behind her most – liked Instagram photos, including some adorable post with Kanye West, North West, and Saint West.

Kim took to her website, writing to fans, “I can’t believe I’ve reached 100 million followers on Instagram, thanks to you guys!!! To celebrate, I wanted to take a look back at my most-liked posts. I appreciate my fans (and family) more than you know. You guys are the best!”

Peter Curti

Brand Manager

Peter Curti focuses his time helping luxury companies and professionals with their brand development, image, and overall goals. Peter James Curti is a New York based photographer and fashion guru with several ongoing entrepreneurial, creative and collaborative projects driving measurable results at companies such as, E! Entertainment, Vh1 Network, BuzzFeed, and Teen Vogue.

