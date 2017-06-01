Kim Kardashian – The Icon of Instagram



Yes, you heard us right, seems Mrs. Kardashian is earning her title as an icon. Like a modern day Audrey Hepburn, Kim K respectfully has earned herself to be the top 10 most followed people on Instagram & social media.

The icon of Instagram herself decided to celebrate the moment by sharing personal stories behind her most – liked Instagram photos, including some adorable post with Kanye West, North West, and Saint West.

Kim took to her website, writing to fans, “I can’t believe I’ve reached 100 million followers on Instagram, thanks to you guys!!! To celebrate, I wanted to take a look back at my most-liked posts. I appreciate my fans (and family) more than you know. You guys are the best!”