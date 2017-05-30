Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

GUCCI Cruise 2018 at Palatine Gallery

“Everything started from the idea of the Mediterranean, the antique Greek and Roman culture,” explains Alessandro Michele for WWD and that was reflected in the Renaissance women who glided down the catwalk to a harp arrangement by Pulp’s Steve Mackey, golden wreaths on top of their nymph-like hair. Much like the Renaissance period, and what we have come to know of Michele’s Gucci there was a bit of everything – sequin embellished off-the-shoulder gowns, retro florals and pussybow blouses.

As always it was slightly turned on its head, from the space-age pearl balaclava worn by one model to the sparkly “GG” logo printed tights. Retro inspiration also came in the form of the fur coat with puffy oversized monogram sleeves, a nod to 80s Harlem outfitter Dapper Dan. Those with a keen eye may have also spotted the word “Guccy” appearing on a dress – not a spelling mistake but the medieval spelling of the brand, and a riff on the knock-offs that are no doubt sold all over the world.

Guccy1

Myra Postolache

