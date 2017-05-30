Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Fashion Meets Cinema, BFW FW17/18 Campaign

During the 6-day festival with over more than 50 artists, such as fashion designers and new talents from cinema industry, each and every one will get the opportunity to show their work to international press, buyers and important people from cinema industry.

BFW will be held in Sofia, Bulgaria, from 5h until 9th June 2017 and ASVOFF9 from 9th until 11th June at Nu Boyana, the biggest film studios in Eastern Europe.

The program contains fashion shows, static presentations, workshops for emerging talents and a pop-up fashion showroom and store. The 2nd edition will be composed and curated around the theme ‘Fashion Meets Cinema’, reason why fashion icon Diane Pernet chose Balkan Fashion Week for the International Launch of A Shaded View On Fashion Film Festival 9th Edition.

ASVOFF_PRESS_R

The campaign for this edition was developed in cooperation with emerging and established bulgarian designers like PROVOCATIVE by Gloria Dimitrova, Lilian Edwards, PLIK Luxury Leather Goods, M2V Design, Stoyan Radichev, BANDEROL, Bloom Stars, Friction Code and Flicka Jewelry. The stunning identity FW17/18 campaign ‘’Fashion Meets Cinema’’ for Balkan Fashion Week was shot by Douglas Bassett at Nu Boyana Film Studios in Sofia, the biggest film studios in Eastern Europe. The idea of the campaign is about women with personality from movies like ‘’Pulp Fiction’’, ‘’Sin City’’ and ‘’Elizabeth, the Golden Age’’, so each model played roles like Mia (acted by Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction), Gail (acted by Rosario Dawson in Sin City) and Elizabeth (acted by Cate Blanchett in Elizabeth, the Golden Age).

Hair and makeup were done by Valeria Orlando, famous Beauty Director from Milan, Italy, also known by her work with important established brands like Fendi, Versace, Alberta Ferretti and many more.

More information about the participants and program are on www.balkanfashionweek.eu and www.ashadedviewonfashionfilm.com .

PHOTOGRAPHER: Douglas Bassett| BEAUTY DIRECTOR: Valeria Orlando

MODELS: Anna Theodora | Dayana Rasheva | Milena Aleksandrova

FASHION EDITOR: Myra Postolache

PRODUCTION TEAM: Maria Koleva, Elena Alexy, Teodora Guergova, Kristina Dimitrova, Mila Zaharieva

LOCATION: Nu Boyana Film Studios, Sofia

Dress: Stoyan Radichev Jacket: PROVOCATIVE Belt & Clutch: PLIK Necklace: PLIK Model: Anna
Dress: Stoyan Radichev
Jacket: PROVOCATIVE
Belt & Clutch: PLIK
Necklace: PLIK
Model: Anna
Dress: Stoyan Radichev Jacket: PROVOCATIVE Belt & Clutch: PLIK Necklace: PLIK Model: Anna
Dress: Stoyan Radichev
Jacket: PROVOCATIVE
Belt & Clutch: PLIK
Necklace: PLIK
Model: Anna
Dress: Stoyan Radichev Jacket: PROVOCATIVE Belt & Clutch: PLIK Necklace: PLIK Model: Anna
Dress: Stoyan Radichev
Jacket: PROVOCATIVE
Belt & Clutch: PLIK
Necklace: PLIK
Model: Anna
Dress: Stoyan Radichev Jacket: PROVOCATIVE Belt & Clutch: PLIK Necklace: PLIK Model: Anna
Dress: Stoyan Radichev
Jacket: PROVOCATIVE
Belt & Clutch: PLIK
Necklace: PLIK
Model: Anna
Dress: Stoyan Radichev Jacket: PROVOCATIVE Belt & Clutch: PLIK Necklace: PLIK Model: Anna
Dress: Stoyan Radichev
Jacket: PROVOCATIVE
Belt & Clutch: PLIK
Necklace: PLIK
Model: Anna
Vest: Friction Code Trousers: PROVOCATIVE Top & Leg Belt: PLIK Bracelet: Flicka Model: Dayana
Vest: Friction Code
Trousers: PROVOCATIVE
Top & Leg Belt: PLIK
Bracelet: Flicka
Model: Dayana
Vest: Friction Code Trousers: PROVOCATIVE Top & Leg Belt: PLIK Bracelet: Flicka Model: Dayana
Vest: Friction Code
Trousers: PROVOCATIVE
Top & Leg Belt: PLIK
Bracelet: Flicka
Model: Dayana
Vest: Friction Code Trousers: PROVOCATIVE Top & Leg Belt: PLIK Bracelet: Flicka Model: Dayana
Vest: Friction Code
Trousers: PROVOCATIVE
Top & Leg Belt: PLIK
Bracelet: Flicka
Model: Dayana
Vest: Friction Code Trousers: PROVOCATIVE Top & Leg Belt: PLIK Bracelet: Flicka Model: Dayana
Vest: Friction Code
Trousers: PROVOCATIVE
Top & Leg Belt: PLIK
Bracelet: Flicka
Model: Dayana
Vest: Friction Code Trousers: PROVOCATIVE Top & Leg Belt: PLIK Bracelet: Flicka Model: Dayana
Vest: Friction Code
Trousers: PROVOCATIVE
Top & Leg Belt: PLIK
Bracelet: Flicka
Model: Dayana
Outfit: Provocative Necklace: Flicka Model: Dayana
Outfit: Provocative
Necklace: Flicka
Model: Dayana
Outfit: Provocative Necklace: Flicka Model: Dayana
Outfit: Provocative
Necklace: Flicka
Model: Dayana
Outfit: Provocative Necklace: Flicka Model: Dayana
Outfit: Provocative
Necklace: Flicka
Model: Dayana
Outfit: Provocative Necklace: Flicka Model: Dayana
Outfit: Provocative
Necklace: Flicka
Model: Dayana
Outfit: Provocative Necklace: Flicka Model: Dayana
Outfit: Provocative
Necklace: Flicka
Model: Dayana
Outfit: Provocative Necklace: Flicka Model: Anna
Outfit: Provocative
Necklace: Flicka
Model: Anna
Outfit: Provocative Necklace: Flicka Model: Anna
Outfit: Provocative
Necklace: Flicka
Model: Anna
Outfit: Provocative Necklace: Flicka Model: Anna
Outfit: Provocative
Necklace: Flicka
Model: Anna
Outfit: Provocative Necklace: Flicka Model: Anna
Outfit: Provocative
Necklace: Flicka
Model: Anna
Outfit: Provocative Necklace: Flicka Model: Anna
Outfit: Provocative
Necklace: Flicka
Model: Anna
TOP: Provocative Leather Chains: PLIK Bracelet: PLIK Model: Anna
TOP: Provocative
Leather Chains: PLIK
Bracelet: PLIK
Model: Anna
TOP: Provocative Leather Chains: PLIK Bracelet: PLIK Model: Anna
TOP: Provocative
Leather Chains: PLIK
Bracelet: PLIK
Model: Anna
TOP: Provocative Leather Chains: PLIK Bracelet: PLIK Model: Anna
TOP: Provocative
Leather Chains: PLIK
Bracelet: PLIK
Model: Anna
Dress: BANDEROL Model: Milena
Dress: BANDEROL
Model: Milena
Dress: BANDEROL Model: Milena
Dress: BANDEROL
Model: Milena
Dress: BANDEROL Model: Milena
Dress: BANDEROL
Model: Milena
Dress: BANDEROL Model: Milena
Dress: BANDEROL
Model: Milena
Dress: Stoyan Radichev Model: Milena
Dress: Stoyan Radichev
Model: Milena
Dress: Stoyan Radichev Model: Milena
Dress: Stoyan Radichev
Model: Milena
Dress: BANDEROL Model: Milena
Dress: BANDEROL
Model: Milena
Dress: BANDEROL Model: Milena
Dress: BANDEROL
Model: Milena
Dress: BANDEROL Model: Milena
Dress: BANDEROL
Model: Milena
Dress: BANDEROL Model: Milena
Dress: BANDEROL
Model: Milena
Vest & Trousers: Friction Code T-Shirt: Bloom Stars Red Clutch: PLIK Bracelet: PLIK Leather Chain: PLIK Model: Dayana
Vest & Trousers: Friction Code
T-Shirt: Bloom Stars
Red Clutch: PLIK
Bracelet: PLIK
Leather Chain: PLIK
Model: Dayana
Vest & Trousers: Friction Code T-Shirt: Bloom Stars Red Clutch: PLIK Bracelet: PLIK Leather Chain: PLIK Model: Dayana
Vest & Trousers: Friction Code
T-Shirt: Bloom Stars
Red Clutch: PLIK
Bracelet: PLIK
Leather Chain: PLIK
Model: Dayana
Vest & Trousers: Friction Code T-Shirt: Bloom Stars Red Clutch: PLIK Bracelet: PLIK Leather Chain: PLIK Model: Dayana
Vest & Trousers: Friction Code
T-Shirt: Bloom Stars
Red Clutch: PLIK
Bracelet: PLIK
Leather Chain: PLIK
Model: Dayana
Vest & Trousers: Friction Code T-Shirt: Bloom Stars Red Clutch: PLIK Bracelet: PLIK Leather Chain: PLIK Model: Dayana
Vest & Trousers: Friction Code
T-Shirt: Bloom Stars
Red Clutch: PLIK
Bracelet: PLIK
Leather Chain: PLIK
Model: Dayana
Dress: M2V Design Model: Milena Dress: Stoyan Radichev Model: Anna
Dress: M2V Design
Model: Milena
Dress: Stoyan Radichev
Model: Anna
Dress: M2V Design Model: Milena Dress: Lilian Edwards Model: Dayana Dress: Stoyan Radichev Model: Anna
Dress: M2V Design
Model: Milena
Dress: Lilian Edwards
Model: Dayana
Dress: Stoyan Radichev
Model: Anna
Dress: M2V Design Model: Milena Dress: Lilian Edwards Model: Dayana Dress: Stoyan Radichev Model: Anna
Dress: M2V Design
Model: Milena
Dress: Lilian Edwards
Model: Dayana
Dress: Stoyan Radichev
Model: Anna
Dress: Stoyan Radichev Model: Anna
Dress: Stoyan Radichev
Model: Anna
Dress: Stoyan Radichev Model: Anna
Dress: Stoyan Radichev
Model: Anna
Dress: Lilian Edwards Bracelet: PLIK Model: Milena
Dress: Lilian Edwards
Bracelet: PLIK
Model: Milena
Dress: Lilian Edwards Red Clutch: PLIK Bracelet: PLIK Leather Chain: PLIK Model: Milena
Dress: Lilian Edwards
Red Clutch: PLIK
Bracelet: PLIK
Leather Chain: PLIK
Model: Milena
Dress: Lilian Edwards Red Clutch: PLIK Bracelet: PLIK Leather Chain: PLIK Model: Milena
Dress: Lilian Edwards
Red Clutch: PLIK
Bracelet: PLIK
Leather Chain: PLIK
Model: Milena
Dress: BANDEROL Model: Dayana
Dress: BANDEROL
Model: Dayana
Dress: BANDEROL Model: Dayana
Dress: BANDEROL
Model: Dayana
Dress: BANDEROL Model: Dayana
Dress: BANDEROL
Model: Dayana
Dress: Lilian Edwards Leather Chain: PLIK Model: Anna
Dress: Lilian Edwards
Leather Chain: PLIK
Model: Anna
Dress: Lilian Edwards Leather Chain: PLIK Model: Anna
Dress: Lilian Edwards
Leather Chain: PLIK
Model: Anna

Myra Postolache

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply