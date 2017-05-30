Fashion Meets Cinema, BFW FW17/18 Campaign

During the 6-day festival with over more than 50 artists, such as fashion designers and new talents from cinema industry, each and every one will get the opportunity to show their work to international press, buyers and important people from cinema industry.

BFW will be held in Sofia, Bulgaria, from 5h until 9th June 2017 and ASVOFF9 from 9th until 11th June at Nu Boyana, the biggest film studios in Eastern Europe.

The program contains fashion shows, static presentations, workshops for emerging talents and a pop-up fashion showroom and store. The 2nd edition will be composed and curated around the theme ‘Fashion Meets Cinema’, reason why fashion icon Diane Pernet chose Balkan Fashion Week for the International Launch of A Shaded View On Fashion Film Festival 9th Edition.