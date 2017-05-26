How To Get Celebrity Worthy Beach Waves For The Summer X Beauty Tips

It’s almost summer and that means hair styles are getting messier, beachier and sexier. Beachy waves are an all-time favorite and we’ve seen numerous celebs from Taylor Swift to Victoria’s Secret models sporting carefree waves. Here’s a guide to help you steal the style and catch some waves yourself.

Leave Your Hair Up In A Bun Overnight

Spray your hair with a sea salt spray while it’s still damp and split it into four sections. Roll each piece into a tight bun and pin them into position. When you wake up you should have sexy tousled waves. You can use a salt spray to give hair even more texture.

Despite the fact that seal salt spray are excellent for achieving the beachy hair look, they can also be quite drying. Try to use it just once a week or for special occasions and use a deep conditioning treatment to keep your locks healthy and protected.

Use A Curling Wand

Curling wands are a favorite with top salon stylists because unlike traditional curling irons with a clip these have none. The result is a wave that’s a lot more natural and “less done”. Opt for a wand that’s at least an inch wide and curl some sections away from your face while curling others towards your face. Styling your hair this way will result in a more natural and undone look.

A big barrel curling iron is best for loose waves but a narrower barrel can work just as well as long as you brush the curls out or muss them up a bit with your hands once the curls have cooled down.

Roll Em’ Up

One of the easiest ways of achieving carefree waves is to use hot rollers. These are a lot more convenient to use than a curling iron because once the rollers are in place you’re free to finish getting ready or to do whatever else you want.

Pick hot rollers of various sizes as these will achieve the most natural effect. Roll your hair away from your face and pin the rollers in place. Let the rollers sit in your for at least ten minutes. If your curls are too tight when you take them off you can brush through them with your fingers or a brush. Use a spritz of texturing spray to give hair more body and volume.