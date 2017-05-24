SIWY Denim Opens at 2017 Miss Korea USA Pageant

SIWY Denim is the main sponsor for this year’s Miss Korea USA Pageant, held Friday at The Source OC. As seen on LA Fashion favorite Gigi Hadid and style icon Rihanna, SIWY Denim brings their immense popularity to the stage of the pageant’s opening runway show.
The partnership between SIWY Denim and the Miss Korea USA Pageant came natural, with the brand already having a huge following in South Korea.
SIWY Denim had this to say about the collaboration:
“With our great reach in the Korean community, we feel that we can make a strong positive impact on the women there. Our company is headed by Kris Park, a Korean immigrant, who’s been in the American denim industry for over 30 years. She is the ideal representation of a strong woman who has achieved great success in her pursuit of the American Dream. Through our collaboration with Miss Korea USA, we want to send a positive message to the women there to dream big, work hard and achieve great things. We are excited to take part in such a wonderful event and to show our appreciation of a woman’s beauty, both on the outside and in.”
Contestants competed for the top 3 spots and a chance to represent the Korean-American community at the 2018 Miss World Korea held in South Korea! Winners from this year’s pageant are Julia Yang , Victoria Lee, and Amy Kim. Best of luck to these beautiful ladies as they compete for Miss World Korea!
