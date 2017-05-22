The 2017 Cannes Film Festival: A Recap

The 2017 Cannes International Film Festival is upon us, and everyone who’s anyone is there on the red carpet in to-die-for-couture soaking up the south of France sun for this 11-day festival. Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski are some of the most fashionable It Girl guests in attendance, with actresses like Elle Fanning, Jessica Chastain and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looking stunning promoting their films.

For those of you that are Cannes-beginners, I’m here to give you a crash course. Officially starting in 1946, the Cannes Film Festival (Festival de Cannes) has become one of the most prominent film festivals for movies from all over the world. Movies such as The Tree of Life, Pulp Fiction, and Taxi Driver famously premiered at Cannes and led the movies to be renowned around the world.

Today, the stakes are tremendously high for any movie to be premiered, as Cannes-goers have been heard to boo and heckle films at the screenings. With it’s high-status clientele of everyone from A-List actresses and It Girls, to European Royalty, the Cannes Film Festival is definitely the place to be in the middle of May. So let’s see this year’s best looks so far:

If I Cannes, you Cannes! Cannes is basically an 11-day Met Gala, complete with movie premieres every day and glamorous parties every night. Some of the major high-profile events that happened and that are coming up:

Thursday, May 18th: Moschino X Magnum: Jeremy Scott’s collar with Magnum Ice-Cream, with Cara Delevigne as the face of the collab

Friday, May 19th: Chopard Space Party-hosted by Rihanna

Sunday, May 21st: Hollywood Foreign Press Association Party

Wednesday, May 24th: Philip Plein Cruise Show

Thursday, May 25th: amfAR’s Cannes Gala

If you’re on the list, this isn’t fest isn’t one to miss, so grab your best bikini and ball gown, and head down to Cannes! Vive la France!