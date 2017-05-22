Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

The 2017 The Billboard Music Awards: A Fashion Recap

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards was last night in Las Vegas and as always, there were some MAJOR looks from the red carpet that need to be reviewed ASAP, as well as the cringing attempt Vanessa Hudgens made to freestyle rap with Ludacris, Miley’s heartfelt performance of her new single, ‘Malibu,’ and Cher’s jaw-dropping performance as she was honored with the Icon Award.

While any Music Awards Show is going to be complete with some wild and out-of-this-world outfits, no matter the occasion, the red carpet is always the place to keep it original and don a dress that works with your aesthetic. Let’s start with a list of the Best red-carpet looks of the night:

Sibley Scoles in Zhivago 

Why we love this look: The Australian label Zhivago is known for having KILLER glam-rock pieces, and this hooded gown is no exception on E! News Correspondent Sibley Scoles. Everything from her white-blonde hair to her nude lip works to make this look a great one!

Sibley Scoles (Credit: E! News)
Vanessa Hudgens in Marchesa 

Why we love this look: This satin and bow Marchesa look has a hint of 80s bridesmaid to it, but the beautiful color and high-slit complement Vanessa perfectly, as does her demure makeup and slightly curled bob.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens (Credit: Billboard)
Alexandra Dadderio in Vivenne Westwood

Why we love this look: When you wear Vivenne, you can expect some regal that’s got some crazy elements to it, (ex. Elle Fannings premiere dress at Cannes this year) and this is not exception. This look works so well with Alexandra as the color of the pattern mixed with her intense make-up and slicked back pony create a very polished look.

Alexandra Daddario (Credit: Billboard)
John Legend in Gucci

Why we love this look: John’s clean, crisp navy blue double-breasted suit looked flawless on the carpet, and at the festival. We love us some crazy looks (hello the Met Gala this year!?) but a perfectly fitted suit is such a classic look, it has to make our best dressed list!

John Legend (Credit: Billboard)
Camillo Cabello in Jonathan Simkhai

Why we love this look: This beaded and lace & velvet dress with a matching robe was such a subtle but full glam look for the former Fifth Harmony singer, and her down-played make-up and simple hair made this whole ensemble a knock-out!

Camillo Cabello (Credit: E! News)
And now for some of the crazier looks of the red carpet: 

Hailee Steinfeld in a column gown by  David Koma.

Singer Hailee Steinfeld (Credit: Billboard)
Halsey in a top by Sergio Hudson, skirt by Juun J., and shoes by Monika Chiang.

Singer Halsey (Credit: Footwear News)
Rita Ora in Francesco Scognamiglio

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Actor-recording artist Rita Ora attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Celine Dion in Donatella Versace

Celin Dion (Credit: Wonderwall.com)
Dencia in an over-the-top yellow geometric bodysuit by Gelé

Sensia (Credit:
The Billboard Music Awards for 2017 saw Celine Dion perform for Titanic’s 10th Anniversary, Cher perform her greatest hits in a jewel-encrusted nude bodysuit, and a South Korean K-Pop group that’s relatively unknown in America-BTS- took home the Top Social Artist Award, beating out Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes. If you missed it, be sure to check out the vids, snaps, and insta posts of this epic night!

River Callaway

