Fashion Rocks with The Malibu Guitar Festival

Recently I had the lovely opportunity to attend a contemporary and romantic Fashion Show Event for the Malibu Guitar Festival (www.malibuguitarfestival.com) on a warm, spring evening at the CURE Salon and Spa in Malibu. The event featured a fantastic runway show and talented musical performances. It was a true fusion of fashion and music with an authentic touch of Italian ambience. For the last two years, some of the best guitar players on the planet have come to Malibu, to take part in the country’s newest, fastest-growing music Festival. The Malibu Guitar Festival is back for year 3 and better than ever!

Founded and Created By Producer Doug De Luca, The Malibu Guitar Festival this year presented a Fashion Show Event, ironically titled “FASHION ROCKS”!

It was a wonderful evening blending fashion and music while overlooking the Pacific. The show was curated by Valentina Castellani, who has a strong background in Fashion and Film Production and who is part of the production team at the Malibu Guitar Festival. The Festival now includes an innovative Fashion program with a very glamorous Fashion Show event. The Show is under the auspices of the Italian Trade Commission. The evening spoke for itself — Italians do know Fashion and how to put together a unique show!

The brands chosen for the show were two top Italian Couture lines: LUISA SPAGNOLI (luisaspagnoli.com) and TWIN SET. The Luisa Spagnoli aesthetic is refinement, innovation, tradition in complete balance, and transformation of the clothing lines as well as taking the risk to experiment with new styles.

TWINSET (www.twinset.com), from Simona Barbieri, was founded in Carpi in 1987, starting from the union of a cardigan and its sweater. The collections are designed for the sophisticated woman with a strong character, who plays with her femininity by combining romantic elements such as sequins, tulle and embroidery, mixed together with striking prints and bolder materials such as jeans, leather, studs and technical fabrics.

The show also featured Iconic Rock Couture by GERARD (www.jgerard.com)

JGERARD is a Luxury fashion design house and the only Eco-Luxury brand that travels with the message of Peace. JGERARD is committed to promoting and maintaining cruelty-free production in all areas of the fashion industry. BU UV, a sunscreen, life-style and new clothing line brought a fresh new look to the show. Overall, the clothing was exquisite, hip and had a very modern vibe. The young models gave an urban and eclectic kick to the show.

This event had a had an unique and innovative formula, which blends International Luxury and contemporary trends similar to Coachella. Some of the models are playing guitar and makes you feel like joining them dancing on the run way! The music is always the star of this fairly new Festival, which gathers already 10,000 people each year during the long weekend of May. The music is also an integral part of the Fashion show, which inaugurates the Festival’s Calendar and it is destined to became a “classic”.

Live performances by Los Pinguos Guitarists and a couple of very talented young artists Sofia Castellani and Abby Ward and of course an Italian DJ Like DJLO, spinning the evening with a touch of “Dolce Vita”.

It’s always a beautiful production when designers can collaborate in a seamless show. All elements play off each other beautifully. The night was completed under a magic spell… the one of Malibu, the ocean and the unique sunset. I look forward to next year’s fashion show as this production will only grow and will be a go-to event. For additional details please check out The Malibu Guitar Festival.