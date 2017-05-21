8th Annual Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance – Winners Announced

In addition to the Best of Show awards, other Concours winners included Jaime Gesundheit’s 1964 Chevrolet Corvette, which received the Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens (FIVA) Preservation Award and Petersen Automotive Museum’s 1948 Lincoln Continental received the National Automotive Heritage Award.

Guests of this premier Southern California concours event also enjoyed gourmet food, libations from Tito’s, Stella Artois and Asombroso Fine Tequila and desserts by The Peninsula Hotel. Guests also enjoyed an expert- led lecture, “Passion of the Collector” with Peyman Salehi, Senior Vice President of Private Client Services at City National Bank, and David Gooding, President of Gooding & Company, one of the world’s foremost automotive auction companies. British Wheeler Dealer television personalities Mike Brewer and Ant Anstead presented lectures on “The Changing Collector Car Market” and “Where to Buy Best Cars.” Real estate expert Jeff Hyland presented “The Legendary Estate of Beverly Hills,” and author, historian Steven Price, presented “Trousdale Estates: Midcentury to Modern in Beverly Hills.” Unique access to the interior of Greystone Mansion provided guests with a glimpse of rarely-seen rooms and the mansion’s first floor became a shopper’s delight, with a new automotive artist display upstairs.

The Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance was hosted by ABC7 television personality Dave Kunz and television host and automotive journalist, Donald Osborne. The event is an annual fundraiser for the Friends of Greystone, a non-profit organization whose mission is the ongoing preservation and restoration of the estate, which is one of a handful of nationally registered historic landmarks in Southern California.

The 9th annual Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance is scheduled for Sunday, May 6, 2018 and occurs annually on the first Sunday of May. Trust me when I tell you that you will DEFINITELY NOT want to miss it! This show is an eye candy for every car enthusiast as well as fashionable soul.