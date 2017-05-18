COMUNITY Launches in DTLA Arts District

COMUNITY (yes, with just one “m”) is a premium-quality, small batch footwear company headquartered and manufactured in the vibrant Arts District in downtown Los Angeles. Led by footwear veterans, and husband-wife team, Sean and Shannon Scott along with accomplished footwear designer, Ryan Gumienny, COMUNITY is leveraging its past collective experience with brands such as TOMS, ASICS, Nike, Vans and Sanuk to make an impact in the local community.

COMUNITY was built on the foundation that through the founders’ expertise in footwear and giving platforms, a difference can be made in the community that they live and work in. “We are passionate about building strong communities and we are using the sale of footwear to reach an audience of socially-minded individuals who want to participate in positive changes in Los Angeles,” said Shannon Scott. “Downtown Los Angeles is coming back to life and we want to be part of this renaissance that will attract people to streets they have previously avoided.”

COMUNITY aims to inspire action, participation and empowerment of its customers through civic engagement. Each pair of shoes purchased by the customer will allow COMUNITY to donate $10 USD of their sale to a curated group of non-profit organizations in downtown Los Angeles with the intention of empowering its members to be happy and successful contributors to the community. Customers will be able to select whether they want their contribution to support Education, The Arts, or Homeless programs in the city at the time of sale.

COMUNITY’s initial offering will include three unique styles of footwear for men and women, ranging from $150 – $180, designed and handcrafted with premium materials for the utmost quality, comfort and durability. Versatile and functional, the lifestyle collection will be manufactured locally in Los Angeles. By manufacturing locally, COMUNITY will focus on sustainable products and processes as well as bringing jobs back to downtown.

COMUNITY footwear will be available for sale directly at comunitymade.com and at the COMUNITY showroom headquarters in the Arts District in DTLA mid-June. For more information on the charities involved, please visit the website.