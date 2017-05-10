Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Celebrity Connected – Honoring MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017

Celebrity Connected is a company that connects on-the-rise- celebrities with some of the top start-up business in order to provide those businesses with results of increased visibility as well as the potential for a higher level of popularity.

Celebrity Connected has hosted a variety of events that honor several well-known awards ceremonies. Every year, the awards ceremonies that have been honored in the events hosted by Celebrity Connected consist of The American Music Awards, The MTV Movie Awards, The Emmys, and The Academy Awards. This past week, The LA Fashion Magazine attended the suite event honoring The MTV Movie & TV Awards.

 There were so many amazing start-up businesses that were eager to showcase their products. From sports products to fashion products, here are some of the best.

ASHWELL (Frangrant Liquid Ashtray)
Velare (E-liquid w/ nicotine for vaping)
(Dabbing Pen & Oil – Cannabis)
FYM Hot Sauce
Hemp Kitchen Delivery Box
Sweetopia (Handcrafted Chocolates)
Bongjour (Clothing)
Oséree (Swimwear)
Diva Stuff (Bath Bombs & more)
PRESS (Premium Malt Beverage)
Stitch & Stone (Boutique)

