HOT SUMMER FESTIVALS: How to Look Like You Belong

Attending a Summer Music Festival is a rite of passage this day in age, and getting a dope picture of your amazingly creative and unique one-of-a-kind outfit at the festival is even more necessary. But when everyone and their mother seems to attend festivals, and so many start off stories from the summer with ‘this one time, at Coachella’ summer music festivals have become much more about standing out, than listening in. The beats might be sick, but your outfit needs to be sicker. So the ultimate question becomes, how do you look like you belong?

Some key points to dressing for your next music festival:

Dress for the weather – I’ve seen tons of fashionistas having to call it quits early because they were dehydrated and sweat-soaked from their over the top garments Be aware of what you’re representing – although American Indian tribal headdresses were soooooo 2015 Coachella, we can all learn something from using fashion and overlooking and offending those with historic lineage to such fashion choices Pack the Essentials – Music fesitvals are all about fun, music, private parties and drinkinggggg. You’re most likely going to be heading from artist to artist (with a possible pool-dip at a nearby festival party) so be sure you’re not overloading yourself with everything- pack smart!

So how do you dress like you belong, in something completely creative and imagined, without offending anyone and being wary of temperature?

No. 1 THE HAIR

What’s IN: NEON-Colored Hair

Inspo=’The Unicorn’: It’s not just a instagrammable drink at Strbucks, I’m talking sparkles, glitter and some temporary hair dye. Kylie Jenner made major hair moves last year at Coachella with her multiple different hair looks, from her orange waist-length hair to a techni-colored boxer-braid look. This year you’ll see tons of gals (and hopefully guys!) rocking colored hair again, but to add a bit more oomph to your look, add in some glitters, sparkles, and curls!

No. 2 THE MAKEUP

What’s IN:

‘all that glitters is not gold’ -gold/bronze toned makeup for eyes and lips isn’t your style? GLITTER it up gals, there’s lots of fun colors to make your features pop

MakeupArtists to follow for Inspo:

@itsisabelbedoya

@EarthToMarty

@sophiehannahrichardson

@miss_lauramay

No.3 THE ACCESSORIES

What’s IN: Overlapping necklaces and stud earrings-try to avoid overloading your look with an earring-necklaces-bracelets-rings combo, when in doubt, less is more

Face/Hair Jewelry: The crazier the festival, the crazier the looks, so if you’re daring, try a bejeweled ‘face-dress’ or bling headdress.

Big Hats: a fashion staple especially at a summer music fest-go for something colorful! It’s summer, leave the brown and black hats to fall

Sunnies: You’ll need them, everyone will be wearing them, so add some style to the small things: dress up your sunglasses with pearls around the rim or go for bold colors

No. 4 THE SHOES

What’s IN: Flats and sandals (gladiators as well) remember you’re likely going to be walking around a huge field for hours and hours in the sun, and the last thing you want is your feet to cramp

No. 5 THE CLOTHES

What’s IN: Fringe is and will always be a festival look staple, but festivals are a way for you to stand out, to show your creativity in wardrobe, so I’d suggest picking a few standout pieces or colors and working elements around it. I’m all about sequins and leather, but be realistic to your conditions: will it be 90 degrees and you’re wearing really cute leather shorts? In 20 min you’ll be begging your friends to trade with you.

FLOWY tops/skirts are always a hit, it keeps your style without sacrificing you to the heat

Choose a color and mix-and-match in that tone: If you’re going for an all-white look, add some of your pieces in bold stand out colors: a red hat with red sunglasses perhaps?

Be Careful with See-Through: it may look AMAZING on you, but be careful how much skin you’re showing…hello sunburn!!!

Some great places to find unique looks:

-Asos

-Dolls Kill

-Discount Universe

-Tigermist

-DIY By Panida

SUMMER Music Festivals in 2017:

May

5-7th: Beale Street Music Festival, Memphis, Tennessee

12-14th: Shaky Knees, Atlanta, GA

19-21st: Hangout Fest, Gulf Shores, AL

26-28th: Summer Camp Festival: Chilicothe, IL

26-28th: Boston Calling, Alliston, Massaschusetts

26-28th: Sasquatch: George, WA

26-28th: Bottle Rock, Napa Valley Cali

June

2-4th: Governor’s Ball, Randall’s Island, NY

3-4th: Free Press Summerfest, Houston, TX

8-11th: Bonnaroo, Manchester, Tennessee

9-12th: Mysterland USA: Bethel, NY

15-18th: Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Telluride, CO

15-18th: Firefly Music Festival, Dover Delaware

22-25th: Electric Forest, Rothbury, Michigan

28-2nd: Summerfest Milwaukee: Milwaukee, WI

July

13-16th: Peach Music Festival, Scranton, PA

22-24th: Fuji Rock Festival, Tokyo, Japan

28-30th: Newport Folk Festival, Newport Rhode Island

28-29th: Panorama Festival: Randall’s Island, NY

August

3-6th: Lollapalooza, Chicago, IL

4-6th: Arise Music Festival, Loveland, Colorado

11-13th: Outside Lands: San Francisco, CA

24-27th: Lockn’ Festival, Arrington, VA

28-5th: Burning Man Festival