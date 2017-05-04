Vans Custom Culture Experience

Vans invited high school art students throughout the country to join in the eighth annual Vans Custom Culture art competition. In partnership with LCAD (Laguna College of Art + Design), Americans for the Arts, Blick Art Materials and Journeys, the art competition embraces youth creativity and supports arts education. This year, Vans Custom Culture introduced a new component to the competition – Customs. Schools were given the additional challenge of creating a design or pattern to match the theme ‘Technology in Design.’ The winning school will earn $5,000 towards its art program and up to 25 pairs of shoes featuring their newly custom print.

Vans employees and an internal judging panel has just selected the top 50 schools to be featured as semi-finalists. These 50 schools designs are currently posted online for a public vote on the Vans Custom Culture website from April 26 – May 10 to help determine the top five schools. The top five finalists will be awarded an all-expense paid trip to Los Angeles to showcase their designs at an event. The overall winner will earn $50,000 and sponsored related prizes for additional funds towards their school’s arts program. In addition, Vans will donate $4,000 each to the four runner-up schools, plus an extra $50,000 to non-profit partner Americans for the Arts, the nation’s leading organization for advancing the arts and art education. Vans is proud to support the organization as they continue to elevate arts education in the U.S.

Since its inception in 2010, Vans Custom Culture has grown from just 326 schools participating in the first year, to the program having an expected 3,000 schools representing all 50 states in 2017. Vans Custom Culture is intended to inspire high school students to express their creativity through art and design, and to raise awareness for the country’s diminishing arts programs.