Eighth Annual Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance Rolls Into Town Sunday

Beverly Hills, Calif. – This Sunday, May 7, Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance rolls into town! You won’t want to miss this prestigious car show with notable collectors exhibiting some very rare cars from their collections. The Concours will honor the 100th anniversary of Lincoln Motorcars and 70th anniversary of Ferrari. Vintage motorcycles and over 130 automobiles in fifteen classes, manufactured prior to 1974, including Pre-War US and Pre-War European will be on display from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the beautiful Doheny Greystone Mansion, one of only a few nationally registered historic landmarks in Southern California. The entire Mansion will be open to attendees of the Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance, including seldom-seen wings such as the speakeasy and billiards.
You can purchase tickets HERE
“Now that we are in our eighth year, Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance has gained popularity and people are taking notice of this event” says Cindy Brynan, director of the Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance. “Based on ticket sales, it looks like we will greatly surpass last year’s attendance. Greystone Mansion is a perfect setting to showcase beautiful vintage cars and we are honored to have some very notable collectors and just as excited that so many people want to come out and be part of this event.”
The all-inclusive, private event ticket price includes unlimited gourmet food, beverages and adult libations from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Stella Artois and Stella Cidre and Asombroso Fine Tequila. Also included are the following event highlights:
The Greystone Concours d’Elegance is produced by the City of Beverly Hills, with the support of the Friends of Greystone, whose mission is to raise funds to restore and preserve the Doheny Greystone Estate.
- Rare access to the interior of the 46,000 square foot Doheny Greystone Mansion
- Passion of the Collector: A Discussion between David Gooding, President of Gooding & Company and Peyman Salehi, Senior Vice President Private Events Services at City National Bank
- Lecture with Mike Brewer and Ant Anstead of British television show, Wheeler Dealers
- Lectures and book signing with Jeff Hyland on The Legendary Estates of Beverly Hills
- Lecture and book signing with Steven Price on Trousdale Estates: Midcentury to Modern in Beverly Hills
- Pop-up marketplace for shopping of automobilia, books, jewelry, clothing and more.
- Awards Ceremony
Unique access to the interior of Greystone Mansion will provide guests with a glimpse of rarely seen rooms, including the speakeasy, billiard and bowling alley where There Will Be Blood and countless other movies were filmed. The first floor of the mansion will become a shopper’s delight with high- end vendors selling fine automotive art, vintage posters, automobilia, books, jewelry, vintage fashions and unique gift items. ReVamp models will stroll the concours in vintage fashions.
For more information, please call 310.285.6830 or visit www.greystoneconcours.org
Tag them at #greystoneconcours
Photo credit: David Rocha of Shogun Photography
Matt Bracelet$ 491.40 Designer/Boutique: Lionette by Noa Sade
Add to cart
Elinna Togo Satchel$ 414.75 Designer/Boutique: Jonathan Justin Handbags
Add to cart