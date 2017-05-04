Eighth Annual Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance Rolls Into Town Sunday

Beverly Hills, Calif. – This Sunday, May 7, Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance rolls into town! You won’t want to miss this prestigious car show with notable collectors exhibiting some very rare cars from their collections. The Concours will honor the 100th anniversary of Lincoln Motorcars and 70th anniversary of Ferrari. Vintage motorcycles and over 130 automobiles in fifteen classes, manufactured prior to 1974, including Pre-War US and Pre-War European will be on display from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the beautiful Doheny Greystone Mansion, one of only a few nationally registered historic landmarks in Southern California. The entire Mansion will be open to attendees of the Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance, including seldom-seen wings such as the speakeasy and billiards.

You can purchase tickets HERE