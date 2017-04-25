The Kooples Los Angeles Sample Sale

Come shop, sip, and socialize at The Kooples sample sale at Eclipse on Melrose, from April 26th-April 30th! The edgy French label has all your favorite pieces at the best price. With ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, women’s and men’s collections, you’ll be sure to find something worth your while.

The Kooples brand is known for their stylishly chic couples in advertisements, having somewhat of a unisex feel. The brand has masterfully designed looks that balance both masculine and feminine aesthetic. Couples love the brand!

Dates:

Wednesday, April 26th- Saturday April 29th 10am-8pm

Sunday, April 30th 10am-6pm

Location:

Eclipse Sample Sale

8400 Melrose Avenue

West Hollywood CA

Make sure to stop by Eclipse this Wednesday through Sunday for great deals on high fashion at The Kooples sample sale!