The Kooples Los Angeles Sample Sale

Come shop, sip, and socialize at The Kooples sample sale at Eclipse on Melrose, from April 26th-April 30th! The edgy French label has all your favorite pieces at the best price. With ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, women’s and men’s collections, you’ll be sure to find something worth your while.
The Kooples brand is known for their stylishly chic couples in advertisements, having somewhat of a unisex feel. The brand has masterfully designed looks that balance both masculine and feminine aesthetic. Couples love the brand!
Dates:
Wednesday, April 26th- Saturday April 29th 10am-8pm
Sunday, April 30th 10am-6pm
Location:
Eclipse Sample Sale
8400 Melrose Avenue
West Hollywood CA
Make sure to stop by Eclipse this Wednesday through Sunday for great deals on high fashion at The Kooples sample sale!
Matt Bracelet$ 491.40 Designer/Boutique: Lionette by Noa Sade
Add to cart
Elinna Togo Satchel$ 414.75 Designer/Boutique: Jonathan Justin Handbags
Add to cart