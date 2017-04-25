Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

The Kooples Los Angeles Sample Sale

Invitation - The Kooples Sample Sale

Come shop, sip, and socialize at The Kooples sample sale at Eclipse on Melrose, from April 26th-April 30th! The edgy French label has all your favorite pieces at the best price. With ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, women’s and men’s collections, you’ll be sure to find something worth your while.

The Kooples brand is known for their stylishly chic couples in advertisements, having somewhat of a unisex feel. The brand has masterfully designed looks that balance both masculine and feminine aesthetic. Couples love the brand!

Dates:

Wednesday, April 26th- Saturday April 29th 10am-8pm

Sunday, April 30th 10am-6pm

Location:

Eclipse Sample Sale

8400 Melrose Avenue

West Hollywood CA

Make sure to stop by Eclipse this Wednesday through Sunday for great deals on high fashion at The Kooples sample sale!

 

Lisa Odigie

Lifestyle Concierge, Style and Culture Editor for The LA Fashion Magazine

