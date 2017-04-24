Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Sarah Jessy Jones showcased SS17 collection

Sarah Jessy Jones is about occasional dressing and elegant ladies, yet there is nothing stereotypical about an uptown socialite and unique aesthetic lexicon developed by Eduardo Perez Gonzalez and Diego De Biase. No little black dresses, no big jewels and bigger hair. Instead, elegance virtuosity and the pictural exuberance, elegant boldness and taste for embellishment are quintessentially argentinian, while the execution is strikingly assured.

The show, held on a beautiful private island in Argentina, Isla El Descanso, owned by Claudio Stamato and transformed into a cozy place with remarkable playfulness. Although intensely pictural — at times even stiff — the multi-flap dresses, wrought-out skirts and intricate gowns exuded a newfound sense of youthfulness and the sugary colours and naïve decor had something truly charming about them.

Sarah Jessy Jones proposed a fluid silhouette, doing away with painted garments at a time when womenswear was all about constriction — they introduced a series of vertical silhouettes that felt fresh, if not particularly flattering. On the catwalk arrived in a Helicopter also the famous fashion influencer, Landiana Cerciu, after her fashion weeks tour in London, Milan and Paris. The guests could also taste San Pedro de Yacochuya wine on a private island in Argentina in Sarah Jessy Jones outfits, so fresh…  We loved it!

Photo Credit: Juan Villagran

 SARAHJESSYJONES_1022 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1026 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1036 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1054 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1080 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1101 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1106 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1111 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1126 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1132 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1151 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1154 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1158 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1207 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1209 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1217 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1228 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1351 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1354 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_1358 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny

SARAHJESSYJONES_0773 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_0747 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_0735 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_0727 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_0694 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_0683 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_0665 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_0659 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_0633 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_0618 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_0584 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_0535 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_0524 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_0518 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny SARAHJESSYJONES_0514 PH Juan Villagran Phorojohnny

Myra Postolache

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply