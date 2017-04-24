Sarah Jessy Jones is about occasional dressing and elegant ladies, yet there is nothing stereotypical about an uptown socialite and unique aesthetic lexicon developed by Eduardo Perez Gonzalez and Diego De Biase. No little black dresses, no big jewels and bigger hair. Instead, elegance virtuosity and the pictural exuberance, elegant boldness and taste for embellishment are quintessentially argentinian, while the execution is strikingly assured.

The show, held on a beautiful private island in Argentina, Isla El Descanso, owned by Claudio Stamato and transformed into a cozy place with remarkable playfulness. Although intensely pictural — at times even stiff — the multi-flap dresses, wrought-out skirts and intricate gowns exuded a newfound sense of youthfulness and the sugary colours and naïve decor had something truly charming about them.

Sarah Jessy Jones proposed a fluid silhouette, doing away with painted garments at a time when womenswear was all about constriction — they introduced a series of vertical silhouettes that felt fresh, if not particularly flattering. On the catwalk arrived in a Helicopter also the famous fashion influencer, Landiana Cerciu, after her fashion weeks tour in London, Milan and Paris. The guests could also taste San Pedro de Yacochuya wine on a private island in Argentina in Sarah Jessy Jones outfits, so fresh… We loved it!

Photo Credit: Juan Villagran