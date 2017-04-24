RumbaTime Debuts New Line of Sunglasses

RumbaTime just launched fun sunglasses for Spring – just in time for festival season – and they debuted them at the Pre-Festival Market at PLATFORM in Culver City on April 8 & 9.

RumbaTime is a contemporary fashion accessories company designing stylish timepieces and accessories for women. Complemented by impeccable functionality, all of RumbaTime’s pieces represent unique, on-trend, and affordable fashion. Every RumbaTime product is inspired by New York, built with love, and made to keep up with your stylish life. Known for their watches, the brand launched their first-ever sunglasses foray this Spring and they nailed it.

Colorful shades are a must this season and the price is ideal for laying out poolside, traveling, hitting the beach, and festival days. Styles available in shades of Rose, Onyx, Pool, and Sunshine with UV protection. Check them out!