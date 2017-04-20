Walk on with your bad self!

It’s that time again! Time to grab your flip flops, run to your manicurist and ask that they work wonders for your toes to get them into the latest season colors and ready for some updates…After-all, let’s face it, by now your toes are all dry from being closed up in our winter threads and we are excited to slip into SPRING!

So what can we expect to see? Well, we have the 4 must follow trends here for you.

ALL WRAPPED UP

Thank you Saint Laurent, Altuzarr, Derek Lam and Attico for reminding us that ankles are indeed sexy! This season spend some time placing emphasis on them with a nice ankle wrap. Whether you go with ruffles, bows, thick buckles or a thin ribbon – take the time to WRAP ITUP.

“FLAT” FORM

Back from 220B.C. Greece introduced us to Cothurnus, aka the 6” flat plat-form and through time it evolved to it’s modern launch in 2010’s through a sportier approach – and it was simple, you either loved them or you loathed them, but the basic thing was you couldn’t get away from their ubiquity. And in true fashion we now thank the likes of Balmain, Dolce, Versace and Gucci for bringing it back to us. Though platforms make their full circle each spring, flatforms are all the height with none of the pitch. Get ready to see some fun takes from sneakers, sandals to even a dressy approach.

HERE, KITTY KITTY

The kitten heel has never been cooler as the “it” party shoe as it is now thanks to Celine, Miu Miu and Dior. Their sleek, ladylike renditions makes these a must have in your closet that will be chic without the aching pain at the end of the night. So we recommend you put your stilletos away and get going with a little shortened update.

ATHLEISURE

The athletic inspired movement is definitely here to stay. Whether you are looking at boxer boots from Fenty and Dior or built in socks like we saw at DKNY, this sneaker trend became perhaps the most unexpected footwear option we all secretly were wishing for. Some designers even combined multiple trends to add the sock knit with the flat-form like we saw at Salvatore Ferragamo so bloggers be ready to make your move and get yourself on this trend.

So go on – Spring up and walk on with your bad self….and remember to tag @thelafashionstyle for us to see what you have to share 🙂