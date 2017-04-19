Spring Make-Up Trends

This season, break out your blush and forget all you know about beauty regimens. Spring is about electric color and tactile textures worn with confidence. Whether you are focusing on the new blush bomb trend, the beloved BOLD LIP or a GLOW bright enough for the Gods, we have it all here in a simple click and view tutorial.

For the blush technique you will need to apply with a heavy hand. As seen on KENZO, CHANEL, ADAM SELMAN’s shows as well and at Fenty; blush was meant to be SEEN this season, so be ready to leave subtle at the door. To achieve this look, start at the apple of your cheek and work your way up to your temple – and don’t worry if it bleeds into your brow bone.

Bold lips are just that – BOLD. This spring however, we break you away from the soft pinks and nudes and bring in PEACH, ELECTRIC ORANGE, FUCHSIA and everything that is experimential colors. Olivier, Valentino, Versace – they all sent their statements made straight from a single tube of lipstick. Want a little extra? Treat your kisser to a glossy overcoat accented by a line of metallic pigment above the cupids bow (thank you Pat McGrath for once more leading the way of lipstick trends).

If you are anything like us, you rarely have enough hours in the day to find your hair brush, so less IS more when it comes to a simple go to routine that will lead to beautiful highlighted skin – just check the cheekbones for Elie Saab! But this is no longer the traditional routine to sparkle and shine as we saw that the prep came from intense moisturizing – afterall, nothing glows quite like healthy skin! But for those wanting the intense glow, add drama by highlighting the inner corner of the eyes, cheeks, nore, and your cupids bow. Keep your canvas clean by moisturizing and adding that highlighter glow to key focus points, This is a simple one, two, three step to get you in and out the door!

And there you have it – a must have routine that should get you ready in less than 5 minutes. But don’t worry, that secret is safe with us in case you want to take a little more to relax before you run out the door!