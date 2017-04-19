NANA JUDY makes a splash with annual Coachella Party

Like the brief super blooms that flood the once barren desert with the most vibrant wild flowers you’ve ever seen, this time of year the lush and lively flock to the small desert town of Indio, California for the illustrious music festival, Coachella. This spring time destination of the young, wild and free is the synthesis of creative energy, and nowhere was the population of the free-spirited more stylish than at NANA JUDY‘s 2017 Coachella Party at LAGUNA SECCA ESTATES.

NANA JUDY, the innovative Melbourne-based street wear label, has been doing Coachella for years. Their annual events have historically hosted A-list celebrities such as LEONARDO DiCAPRIO, RUBY ROSE, and KENDALL and KYLIE JENNER, and this year’s was no exception.

As the festivities kicked off, LAFM was fortunate to grab some one-on-one time with NANA JUDY founder, GLENN COLEMAN. “As a brand, we are very selective of the events we do. We only do four a year, Coachella being one of them.” Coleman said.

This year’s Island Pool Party was a fashionista’s oasis showcasing up and coming brands like CABANNA ANNA SWIMWEAR, STICKS + STONES accessories, and MUA EDDIE FUNKHOUSER. But of course, featured placement was reserved for NANA JUDY’s own collection, The Future. When asked about the next steps for his brand Coleman’s response was simple yet strategic—promotion and innovation. As the NANA JUDY celebrates their 10 year anniversary, the goal for this brand moving forward is to align itself with artists and other creatives who will accelerate NANA JUDY’s upward trajectory, and what better evidence to show of that than an appearance from the incomparable don of street wear, RUSSELL SIMMONS.

As the sun set behind the desert mountains, the party ascended into a frenzy, and bronzed bikini bodies made way for rhinestone bodysuits and hip-hop rhymes. The P. DIDDY‘s Revolt After Party featured a live performance by MIGOS, with the sparkling queen, RIHANNA, looking on from her private booth.

What a way to kick off the festival season, NANA JUDY!