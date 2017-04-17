ICELINK presents LAFM’s RETURN OF THE SUPERMODEL EVENT

Fashion Week had just started, but media and celebrities were not at the expected runway shows; Instead, on Saturday March 11th, some of LA’s top influencers, designers and socialites a-like made their fashion-debut at THE LA FASHION MAGAZINE’s Spring Press Party in celebration of THE RETURN OF THE SUPER MODEL Spring 2017 Issue Release.

The bash took place at the iconic ICE LINK boutique in West Hollywood. It was not your usual stuffy, luxury event – instead it mixed cool LA vibes with fashion, technology and art, offering something for everyone who attended.

The doors opened prompt at 7:30pm to a red carpet highlighting partners like FNL Network, Maison Prive, and Cinema Secrets. Being flocked by beautiful guests it was to no surprise to have seen photography lights from each angle as media pushed their way through to get the inside scoop of the guests. We saw travelers from Canada, Milan and the Middle East to obtain the perfect shot.

Once guests walked the red carpet, they were soon escorted in to the venue by F.A.T.E. hosts, walking past a large print of GIGI HADID’s Magazine cover and into the main event. Upon entry to the venue, they were immediately offered a rose’ glass of Le Grand Courtage or a Taste of ALL BEAUTY WATER. Downstairs was interactive…from a 3D Globe to introduce technology, to an inside tour of the Baus Noir chic lifestyle or the fashion comfort from Magritte Shoes. It was like being at a gallery opening with Art in Jewelry form, to luxury designer flair for all to see. Upstairs there was a Fashion Presentation where the LAFM Collection was introduced to guests for the first time, which was quickly followed by a secret performance by Yasmeen (https://soundcloud.com/yasmeenonline). As the evening continued guests were offered catering by RB Catering who is most known for her partnerships in cuisine in which she introduced the option of meat, vegetarian and even vegan options. Partnering with Vegan Noms, Frozen Fruit Company, Porto’s and Green Table Café there was an endless array of selections for guests. All which were followed with sweet treats from Selfie Cookie and To Whom it May Chocolates as the finishing touch; all individually packaged in case you preferred to save the treat for later.

Through the evening, the gifts did not end – it felt as if we were in an Oprah Winfrey show where every turn you made there was a surprise. LAFM shirts with the saying “NO LIKES GIVEN” were handed out followed by perhaps THE BEST gift bag seen all season that included: Leven Rose Organic Skin Care, Full Lips Enhancer Cosmetics Lip Plumbing Kit, Deity America Hair Care, Beauty Kitchen Soak Scrub, Isa Murphy’s Art Magnets, Blossom Footwear Evening Clutches, LAFM Collection Promotional Sweets and Lip Care, Shadow Shields, Baus Noir Certificates, Frozen Fruit Co Gift Cards, La Perla Private Invites, The Vegan Gypsy Recipe Handwritten Cards, FNL Network booklet, QuickShoeLace 24k Tipped Laces, WYM games, F.A.T.E. Gift Coupons and of course The LA Fashion Magazine’s Spring Issue, all in a Branded Black and Red Tote. Some special guests were even gifted ICE LINK jewelry (but that list remains a secret).

However, in case you missed the event, you can relive the moment through Millionaire Matchmaker who filmed the event as well as FNL Network who can now be found on WuTV. For those who can’t wait for the release, images can be found HERE



