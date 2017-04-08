Celebrate National Beer Day in Style

If you’re looking for a truly #InstaWorthy picture to share on National Beer Day, you might just have to do it yourself. There are a multitude of home-brew kits out there, but we love the idea of going gourmet and using a smart kitchen appliance, like the SmartHub from Oliso (pictured here) that uses sous vide technology. The bonus is that after National Beer Day is over, you can continue not only making your favorite beer recipes, but also other traditional sous vide recipes as well like chicken and salmon.