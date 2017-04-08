While LA girls are known for their love of rosé, we can’t help but be excited for National Beer Day, too! There’s nothing better than enjoying the sunny weather with a cold brew. Here are the top five ways that you, too, can celebrate National Beer Day in style.
1. Hit the scene at Padre in Long Beach
What goes better than a craft beer than a delicious taco? Nothing, if you ask us. Besides the amazing food, Padre’s outdoor terrace gives the perfect ambiance to imbibe your favorite brew. If you check out Gilt City, you can also get a members-only discount – $49 for beer and tacos for two!
2. Wear Your Beer on Your Sleeve
If you’re a true beer-lover, then you probably use the beer emoji more often than not. Well, good news because a new jewelry line called Accent now let’s you put your fave emoji on pieces like rings, bracelets and chokers. Choose your dainty 3D-printed piece in gold, silver, or rosegold. PS – looks like you can get 10% off right now just for signing up to their newsletter!
3. Accessorize Your Koozie
This is the ultimate day-drinking accessory for National Beer Day! When you can’t be bothered to be more than an arm’s length away from your beer, use this helpful fanny pack from Tipsy Elves to keep it close to your side. The fun, retro print goes great with denim shorts and a white tee.
4. Become a Gourmet Brew Master
If you’re looking for a truly #InstaWorthy picture to share on National Beer Day, you might just have to do it yourself. There are a multitude of home-brew kits out there, but we love the idea of going gourmet and using a smart kitchen appliance, like the SmartHub from Oliso (pictured here) that uses sous vide technology. The bonus is that after National Beer Day is over, you can continue not only making your favorite beer recipes, but also other traditional sous vide recipes as well like chicken and salmon.
5. Sip It Fancy
For this special holiday, don’t settle for any normal beer mug – instead, see how much better beer tastes out of a cute, customized copper mug made just for you! It keeps it cold, and looks great on your bar cart when you’re done celebrating. Hint: they make perfect gifts for the beer-obsessed friend in your life, too!
Matt Bracelet$ 491.40 Designer/Boutique: Lionette by Noa Sade
Add to cart
Elinna Togo Satchel$ 414.75 Designer/Boutique: Jonathan Justin Handbags
Add to cart