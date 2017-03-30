How to Sell Pre-Owned Jewelry & Important Facts To Remember

Make sure to keep all original documentation and packaging (box). This increases resale values. If in good condition it will entice future owners of your jewelry. It’s also important to keep the piece wrapped safely in original packaging when not in use. This way you prevent your item from becoming scratched, scuffed or broken. Damage will cause a considerable reduction in re-sale value.

If owning a luxurious timepiece, make sure to always service it – because when you service your watch regularly and keep the service history documentation, you can provide this to the potential customer / buyer when selling your item. It helps to maintain the value. Also remember to include all the bracelet links if you are still in possession of them in the sale. It’s important to state this on your inquiry. Take good photos when selling – from the front, back, sides and of the box / papers so you can receive the correct estimate.

LAFM’s TOP 4 LUXURY WATCH BRANDS ON THE MARKET

1. ROLEX

Founded in London in 1905 by 24-year-old Hans Wildorf, a specialist in the distribution of timepieces, Hans wanted a name that was short, easy to say and remember in any language- and so Rolex was born. In 1926, Rolex developed the very first waterproof watch and continues in this vein of innovation into the present day with the invention of the Deepsea in 2008- waterproof to a depth of 3900m. Rolexs are perpetually in high demand and as such command one of the best resale values around.

Most Popular Rolex Timepieces on the market:

– Rolex Oyster Professional

– Rolex Pearlmaster

– Rolex Datejust and Lady-Datejust

– Rolex Sky Dweler

– Rolex Yacht Master

2. IWC

A major player in watchmaking history, IWC is one of the most popular Swiss watch brands since 1868 and holds one of the highest resale prices. Its infamous Pilot watch, elegant and luxurious, is one of the most sought out mens watches in the world. Unlike its Swiss competitors, IWC is one of the few luxury watch brands whose roots do not hail from continental Europe. It was an American, 27 year old Florentine Aristo Jones, who created IWC in Switzerland. He combined Swiss craftsmanship with American engineering technology and in 1885 developed the first watch with digital display of hours and minutes.

Most Popular IWC Timepieces on the market:

– IWC Portofino

– IWC Portugeiser

– IWC Ingenieur

– IWC Da Vinci

– IWC Aquatimer

3. PATEK PHILIPPE

Patek Philippe stands out as the epitome of Swiss watch making excellence and the most prestigious of luxury watches. Established in 1851 by Antoni Patek and Adrien Philippe, the company mainly produces mechanical watches of the automatic and manual wind variety. With a strong resale price, popular models include the Calatrava, created in 1932, a classically elegant signature Patek piece, and the Nautilus. Patek is notable for manufacturing its own watch components. 1035 employees are involved in the production of one watch and it takes 3 to 5 years of research to develop a new model. With an average of 50 to 100 steps to make a Patek Philippe dial and production of a single movements component involving 1200 to 1500 steps, Patek is one of the most intricate watch brands around that also produced the most expensive watch ever sold at auction. Known as the Graves pocket watch or as the Supercomplication, the watch sold for a massive $11,000,000 by Sothebys in December 1999.

Most Popular Patek Philippe Timepieces on the market:

– Aquanaut

– Calatrava

– Golden Ellipse

– Gondolo

– Nautilus

4. CARTIER

Founded in 1847 by Louis Francois Cartier, his grandson later joined with the goal of introducing watches to the Cartier line. He went on to develop the iconic Baignoire and Tortue models in 1912, still popular and in production today. Cartier has a history of developing watches for historical figures and celebrities, starting in 1931 with the creation a watertight watch for the Pasha of Marrakesh. Famous wearers of Cartier watches include JFK, Andy Warhol and Angelina Jolie. With the death of Louis in 1942, Cartier came perilously close to closing as his successors proved unable to achieve his artistic genius. However, Alain Perrin was appointed in CEO in 1972 and reinstated Cartier as a top performing watch brand.

Most Popular Cartier Timepieces on the market:

– Ballon Bleu de Cartier

– Calibre de Cartier

– Ronde Cartier

– Pasha

– Hypnose

5 BENEFITS FOR CHOOSING AN ONLINE BUYER vs A LOCAL BUYER

1. Comprehensive Buying

Local buyers know their local market and they only buy jewelry that fit that immediate local need. Online buyers, like WP Diamonds, have national and international reach and buy a much larger range of items.

2. Competitive Pricing

Having access to the international diamond markets present online diamond buyers with a knowledge advantage. Often this manifests itself in more competitive pricing across a larger range of stones. Online buyers tend to have smaller overheads as they don’t have an expensive premises.

3. Convenience

Selling online is usually only just a few clicks away. You don’t have to get in your car to get a price for your items. As with other services, such as Amazon, you can get what you need quickly and simply.

4. Privacy

Selling online allows you to turn your items into money without having to meet buyers face to face or broadcasting to your local community that you are selling your possessions.

5. No Haggling

Depending on your chosen online route you will experience a premium service where there is no hard-selling and no haggling over price. This can be a very unpleasant experience in some local settings.

LAFM’s TOP 4 JEWELRY BRANDS ON THE MARKET

1. BVLGARI

2. TIFFANY & CO.

3. HARRY WINSTON

4. BOUCHERON

LAFM’s TOP 4 JEWELRY ITEMS ON THE MARKET

1. DIAMOND RINGS

Diamond ring may contain a single stone or multiple diamonds of varying sizes. When valuing a multi stone item GIA trained gemologists will give you an accurate price estimate based on every diamond / stone individually. It also helps to have original certificate for the stones.

2. NECKLACES, BRACELETS and PENDANTS

Any documentation you have on your goods is useful but you can still get a price without these. From tennis bracelets, solitaire diamond pendants to diamond graduated necklaces – these elegant and timeless pieces are always popular on the second hand market. To receive an accurate initial valuation remember to also provide with the following information: carat weight, color, cut and clarity grade.

3. WEDDING RINGS

Whether you are looking to sell your wedding band after a divorce or simply looking to raise money by selling a family heirloom – you definitely want to achieve the most competitive price in the market. Many people choose to sell both their engagements ring and wedding band and receive a combined price.

4. ANTIQUE JEWELRY

Antique Jewelry tends to contain older cuts of diamond than todays Round Brilliant Cut such as Old European Cut and Old Mine Cut.