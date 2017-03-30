Museum of Ice Cream Announces LA Opening

Museum of Ice Cream opens its doors to the West Coast this April claiming sunny Los Angeles as its highly anticipated second location. Stationed in DTLA’s burgeoning art district, Museum of Ice Cream welcomes visitors to enjoy an experiential ice cream journey. Museum of Ice Cream captivated a global audience with its unprecedented 2016 launch in New York City, selling out in five days and attracting a waitlist of over 200,000. The Los Angeles location is four times larger than the New York City incarnation and showcases 10 completely reimagined installations.

Interactive highlights include a “banana split” comprised of ten thousand “bananas”, a mint “grow house”, a room dedicated to California, a melted popsicle jungle and more. The iconic swimmable sprinkle pool returns filled with one hundred million sprinkles that were custom designed and produced by Museum of Ice Cream!

Mark your calendars – tickets are on sale soon! Presale tickets are available exclusively for American Express Platinum Card Members starting TODAY, Thursday, March 30 at 9am PST, then all American Express Card Members on Friday, March 31 at 9am PST. Tickets are open to the public for purchase on Monday, April 3 at 9am PST at museumoficecream.com. Tickets include two curated ice cream tastings and surprise edible treats! Ticket prices are $29 per person, $18 for children (3-12) and seniors (60+).

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

Address: 2018 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Runs: April 22 – May 29

Wednesday-Monday: 11 AM – 10 PM

Tuesday: Closed