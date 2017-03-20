Paris FW – Lutz Huelle Fall Winter 2017/18

Taking ideas from the Spring/Summer Collection and pushing them into different directions – simplifying, amplifying or simply re-cutting them in new materials – keeping a reassuring base of the designer’s favourite things while also moving them forward !

The folded shoulder is folded even higher, adding a spikey futuristic feel to trench coats and jackets. Springs’ poufy sleeves are even more poufy, while the actual shoulderline is cut, even smaller, widening and narrowing the shoulder at the same time.

The back of a trench is cut in a single loose length of fabric, turning it into a cape,

the idea of capes is repeated by cutting slits into the overlong sleeves of dresses and jackets. Tailoring in wool, Bomber jackets and Denim are combined with wadded nylon, turning them into superlight outerwear pieces.

A silver jacquard is mimicked by printing squares of silver onto Denim jackets and Popeline shirts. This, in the end, became the central idea of this collection, a sort and easy, slightly twisted idea of luxury and sophistication.