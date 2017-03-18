Couture du Couture for FASHION WEEK in LA

Where are all the beautiful people at? Well, we can tell you where to find them this Saturday in Culver City – at SOCIETY UNICI’s COUTURE du COUTURE – The official LA Fashion Week closing party. The chic and sexy venue powered by Michael R Foroutan is best known as the home of Art, Fashion, Design and Music. This year, he has partnered with power houses; ART HEARTS FASHION WEEK and THE LA FASHION MAGAZINE to bring the Movers and Shakers of LA together in celebration…to celebrate all that is wonderful of LA and to also celebrate Michaels Birthday!

From a Red Carpet at 9pm, to table service with drinks and music this is the event to attend this fashion season. What’s best is that not only will we be celebrating a week of shows but the best designers have been invited to share their collection once more to all who attend in a private fashion show viewing. This is something you don’t want to miss out on.

For those interested in attending, it is not too late. We at the LA Fashion Magazine ar happy to invite you to join us, go to www.coutureducouture.com and use THELAFASHION to get your tickets half off!