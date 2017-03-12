Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Milan FW – Angelo Marani Fall Winter 2017/18

Homage to the family tradition gazing into the future.

Giulia Marani interprets in this way, with freshness and energy, the FW 2017-18 Angelo Marani collection, the brand created by her father over thirty years ago.

On the catwalk the theme is patchwork, meant as a fusion and complete summary of the creativity and of  the innovative technical and stylistic abilities that her father Angelo experimented to get unique and original manufacturing of fabrics and yarns.

So we have pleated skirts in different fabrics like velvet and silk georgette paired together, whose rustling and winding movement let us glimpse special manufacturing techniques or peculiar thermo-welded transparencies., matched with oversize jumpers featuring marquetry in coloured and different yarns.

There are also silky, flowing dresses or loose ones in geometrically -printed velvet, with clean lines, in golden yellow, carmine and teal blue, and still,  knitdresses creating net patterns, soft drapery lightly dancing on the body, for an elegant and fluid femininity.

Also the logo is a patchwork of lettering in embroidered velvet chasing on several garments in this collection.

Close to these very feminine creations there are garments inspired by Mr. Marani’s own vintage wardrobe, such as the masculine-cut knitcoat, which is then embracing like a night-gown, or the jacket in patent leather and the “ men’s “ suits in animal-printed or floral jacquard fabric, the biker jacket and the waistcoat in velvety scuba, the new version of shearling and leather.

Luxurious velvety scuba also for the maxi coat enriched by a patchwork of pearl and sequin embroidery and printed marquetry, as if it was a sheared mink coat with astrakan cuffs, perfect for the poshest evenings of sophisticated and modern ladies.

Ironic touch, the velvety zipped hoods with ecofur inside and trimmed with Mongolian fur, that, when open, become large collars matching with everything.

