Milan FW – Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2017/18

SOLDIER OF LOVE-

There is an unceasing dialogue between male and female dress codes. Uniform-like oversized coats and parkas feature fur accents or come in delicate shades.

Pant suits are renewed to become an iconic piece. The Scervino woman wears new versions in Prince of Wales, reworked and lightened with linen threads, or impalpable macramé lace, even with tux-effect lapels, and large-ribbed velvet. Softly fastened around the waist, a military belt is used to emphasise the waistline.

Mannish outerwear is paired with ultra-feminine dresses and skirts, on which valanciennes embroidery, lace and plumetis are overlapped through innovative couture techniques to create extremely sensual, yet chaste transparencies.

Evening looks come with contrasting lengths: bustier dresses with organza ruffles over macramé lace are as short as mini-skirts on the front and extend into a finely decorated train at the back. Elegant and bon-ton, organza plumetis is combined with a leather biker boots to reveal its inner rock soul.

Accessories don’t just complete the outfits; they take on a key role. Feminine looks are worn with flat cuissard boots or brogues, brightened by studs along the swallowtail, while boyish attitudes are softened by stiletto heels.