Milan FW – Aquilano Rimondi Fall Winter 2017/18

Hallmarks of AQUILANO RIMONDI 2017-18 Fall/Winter Collection are Italian tailoring of the outerwear that emphasizes shoulders, male volumes of short and oversized jackets which highlight woman’s waist, asymmetrical silhouettes of dresses and flared skirts, shirts as excellence and identity of the brand.

The designers Roberto Rimondi and Tommaso Aquilano always turn their attention to the multiple personalities of women, historical protagonists of life, art, fashion, literature, science, politics and finance.

The wardrobe suits their needs in materials/volumes mix: black and white check wool/cashmere, micro and maxi pied de poule in shades of gray, masculine pinstripe tasmania.

Silver and platinum Lurex and handmade embroidered speckled tweed with transparent translucent sequins create evanescent effects. Elegance is stressed by the shades of black on wool/angora.

Orange, purple, emerald green, peacock blue illuminate the masculine color palette.

Embroidery, the enduring background of the designers, is embellished here by steel and aluminum alternating to crystal gold and blue vibrant lights. Body-conscious and linearity criteria of this collection, which also make use of accessories characterized by pure design, enhanced by sculptural cuts, geometrically curvilinear, useful in the game of noble materials such as crocodile, suede, leather, even more evident in the high-leg boot, absolute emblem of the purest and determined femininity.