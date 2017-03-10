Milan FW – Salvatore Piccione Fall Winter 2017/18

The inspiration behind the FW 2017|18 Collection by Piccione Piccione was born from an encounter between suggestions taken from classical mythology painted by pre-Raphaelite painter John William Waterhouse and from the Garden of Hesperides, reminiscent of Botticelli.

A mysterious clearing nestled in a dense forest, where beautiful and graceful creatures suddenly come out of the twilight. These are the muses of Salvatore Piccione: women with secrets, multi- faceted charm, agile metropolitan nymphs and contemporary goddesses capable of transporting the harmony of nature into everyday life, in a light, joyous dance.

A mystical forest where anything is possible: a tableau of dreamlike, muted colors, capable of representing diverse types of femininity and reawakening the goddess that lives within every woman. The magical pre-Raphaelite atmosphere blends with the iconic images of Botticelli’s Primavera, for a collection that conveys multiple meanings with a powerful symbolic character.

The incredible, rigorous force of nature is shown through distinctive characters including delicate and extravagant flowers, multicolor butterflies and incessantly buzzing bees, sumptuous leaves and plants, and intoxicating waterlilies. The natural elements are balanced and carefully arranged one at a time, supported by chromatic choices that come from the natural world: floral powdery rose, lush greens, nocturnal blues and blacks, pearl gray and burnt earthen tones.

The dresses in various lengths and fits are the main characters: they range from bon ton styles to longer models, soft and sinuous, communicating fluidity of movement thanks to the use of precious fabrics including weightless silks, ethereal tulle, the finest Chantilly lace embellished with touches of Lurex finishes. Pleats, gathering around the waist, lace velvet inserts lend a delicate sought after effect and give additional movement to the overall sensation, for a harmonious and feminine impact.

Solid colors are one of the season’s newest trends, created for the first time by the designer for a series of dresses in the most nuanced tones (powder pink, blue, green, brown, black), with precious embellished details, pleats, cuts and insets in lace. As in the case of a sensual series of black tulle items, enhanced with tiny textured dots that highlight the fabric’s transparency against the skin.

Prints very dear to the brand are also making a comeback, interpreted for this season with natural figures created in Crêpe de Chine, iridescent fabrics and satin silks. Every detail is created with meticulous care, for instance the blouse in which each print was designed specifically for a specific compositional detail (back, inside and outside of the cuffs and collar).

Precious dew drops transform into crystals, transparent sequins and pearls sewn into the bodice and collar, while embroideries with mixed techniques on velvet and wool create plays of different layers on lace and tulle: a three dimensional effect that gives life to the petals, insects and butterflies poised and fluttering on the bodices and sleeves.

The creative genius of Salvatore Piccione is branching out into new possibilities for more structured fabrics, like in the case of jacquard, used in a dégradé green version for coats that are reminiscent of trees, or combined with organza and Lurex threads, for a series of dresses and items with decisive lines and more defined styles. Innovative jacquard effect denim becomes the distinctive element of a bomber with a touch of casual chic.

Double-breasted coats and outerwear are rife with character thanks to round golden buttons with an understated, rigorous style.