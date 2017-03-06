Honey Coast USA Turns Political Tee’s Into Social Action

How the LA Based Casual Tee Brand is Making Philanthropy a Fashion Statement – Public School’s NYFW collection incorporated politically fused Donald Trump inspired red caps that say “Make America New York.” The most talked about look from Alice + Olivia’s NYFW presentation was a statement tee that read “Be the Change You Want to See in the World.” More than ever, designers are using the runway as a PSA for activism and unity. For one budding philanthropist and statement tee designer, her end goal is the same — but the communal movement rooted in the meaning behind each garment is what truly makes a (fashion) statement.

After traveling the world and witnessing the plight of world hunger face to face, globe trotter and fashion lover Violet Su decided to combine two of her favorite things, fashion and travel, to make a change. She began working with manufactures in LA to curate trendy statement tee’s and accessories to ignite a movement that raises money for the fight against hunger. Garments from Honey Coast USA’s collection are not bought, but earned — every donation earns ‘karma points’ that translate to prizes of various stylish merch. So when you see someone in Honey Coast USA gear, you know that they aren’t just stylish — they are part of a bigger movement to change the world.

Besides her dream of conquering world hunger, Violet Su has another dream she aims to achieve;

“My dream is to make girls feel truly beautiful inside and out, and to make this world less hangry, and create a super cool & fun brand for awesome people and their unicorns.”

Already feeding over 1000 homeless people around the world and raising over $4000 to fund the start up of Honey Coast USA, Violet is surely on the path to success.

Want to join the movement? Donate to the cause and earn Honey Coast USA merch here. Follow them on Instagram at @honeycoastusa.