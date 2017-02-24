meet XOXO PINK KARMA

Pink Karma was founded in 2014 after Pam Favero-Mills decided to follow her dreams. Cliché we know, but it’s true!

At the time, Pam spent her weekends with her father who was suffering an illness. He would ask Pam every visit, “What do you want to do with your life?” They’ve all been apart of that discussion, and can never come up with an actual answer. On a particularly bad day for her father’s health, Pam decided to practice a little retail therapy. While trying on jewelry in a little boutique, Pam realized she finally had the answer to her fathers nagging question. She decided to take a leap of faith, leave her 9 to 5 grind, and reinvent her career.

Pam is a single mom of two teen girls living in DC. She has always had a passion for fashion; she’s an accessory queen! She appreciates jewelry because well, jewelry always fits. She started the online company with monogram and resort style vendors. In January 2016, she took the company to another level. She found a manufacturer in the USA and started designing her own jewelry pieces.

Pink Karma debuted their line at a Luxury Oscars Gifting Suite in Los Angeles, California. Celebrities were able to touch and feel the jewelry in person. Their reaction was amazing and all who attended took home their own handcrafted piece from the jewelry line. There is meaning behind each piece they create at Pink Karma. They want you to feel beautiful, empowered, and different than the rest. Their pieces withstand a bikini-clad day at the beach and an elegant night out. The quality of their jewelry enables you to invest in a workhorse piece that can be worn time and time again. At Pink Karma they believe you set the trend and not just support the latest.

The LA Fashion Magazine had the opportunity to chat with Pam and this is how it went down:

What inspires you to continue the growth, in personal life and business?

“My family.”

What hobbies do you entertain when time allows you?

“Does watching Gilmore Girls count? (laugh) Shopping and spending time with my girls, walking my dogs…”

Who is your favorite fashion designer and why?

“How do you even pick one? Anyone who is new! But, I am obsessed with Rococo Sand! The fabric, colors, and the way each piece flows perfectly when worn! Unique design styles.”

What was the most important lesson you’ve learned so far in business?

“Everyone is not your friend.”

What fashion trends do you follow, especially in the Spring time?

“Brights, patterns…”

What inspires your jewelry line the most?

“Resort/beach.”

What makes you happy?

“Dogs/daughters.”

What goals you have yet to accomplish this year?

“Oprah’s favorite things!”

What does fashion mean to you?

“Everything.”

What are your fav makeup products for the everyday use?

“ABH-Anastasia Beverly Hills.”

Your fav perfume scent for the Spring time?

“Bobbie Brown Beach-always.”

Scroll thru her IG or have fun shopping online <3