Meet LA’s Footwear Brand Joy&Mario

Spring is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to Spring-clean your wardrobe! There’s no doubt that Spring essentials include great footwear, and if you’re in need of a few staple pieces to compliment those bold Spring statements, then we’ve got the perfect match. Meet Alice Yuan Meng, designer for the Los Angeles based footwear brand Joy&Mario. They’re making waves in casual footwear across the world!

Tell me a little about yourself.

“My name is Alice Yuan Meng, and I graduated from the Academy of Art University several years ago. I majored in fashion while there, and have been able to bring those skills here to Joy&Mario.”

Who is Joy & Mario and why did you join this brand as a designer?

“Joy&Mario is a local Los Angeles footwear brand that produces casual shoes. I started to work with Joy&Mario because I like how they integrate different materials into the designs of their shoes. I was also interested in working for the brand because they’re not only interested in creating quality product that’s aesthetically pleasing to look at, but comfortable, and functional too. As a designer, I think elements as it relates to design, wearability, and comfort are key ingredients for creating good product and a successful brand.”

What is unique about shoes from Joy & Mario?

“Joy&Mario brings together an experienced team of designers to develop an unrivaled collection of fashion footwear. We take innovation one step further, committing to a mission that incorporates sustainability and environmentally friendly practices. All of our shoes are manufactured using natural or recycled materials and fabrics. We even use elements like non-toxic glue that is both environmentally friendly and water-soluble! We also control all elements of the design and manufacturing process, ensuring that the shoes are made with fair labor practices while retaining high quality.”

Where do you see the brand in the next year?

“I believe that Joy&Mario can be more and more successful in 2017, globally. We have a large distribution in Asia and USA, and also boast 1400+ of our own freestanding stores in Asia, with plans to hopefully open a new one in the US soon. Many big retailers in the US love Joy&Mario, including Dillard’s and Nordstrom’s.”

What’s your goal with the brand?

“My goal is to make sure that Joy&Mario shoes are well received within our retail and wholesale base. I also want to make sure that my designs resonate with current, and new customers, in an effort to secure more distribution in the US, and globally.”

Do you have any new projects or exciting news that you want readers to know about?

“Joy&Mario added another line of leather booties and high heel boots to our FW17 seasonal collection. The line has been well received from buyers, and we are very excited to roll it out on the website for our online customers.”

What inspires you?

“Most of my inspiration for FW 2017 came from American vintage outfits, specifically, from the 1970’s and 80’s. The color story that I selected are all from the 70’s or 80’s American hotels and buildings. My designs are a combination of inspiration, and forward fashion footwear trends.”