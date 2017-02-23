Celebs Who Swear by Organic Beauty Brands

Part of being a celebrity means you have the power to influence people and raise awareness on a large number of important issues. That influence, of course, extends to issues concerning beauty – or more specifically, products that should be used to enhance that beauty, that are also natural and mindful of not only your body but of the environment as well. When these ladies speak, we listen, and as many celebs have gone green and au natural, given their beauty and credentials, we are inclined to follow suit.

So, let us dive into the extensive list of famous ladies who have turned to organic beauty and see which of their secrets you can snag for yourself.

Pure All the Way

It is always amazing to discover a beauty brand that is natural and organic, and even more so when it receives endorsement from celebs we love and whose taste and decisions we trust. And when it comes to a brand called 100% Pure, there has been a number of rave reviews. Shailene Woodley absolutely adores 100% Pure’s makeup. She’s an actress who is not only known for her roles in The Fault in Our Stars and Divergent, but also for her sophisticated natural eye makeup and overall appearance on and off the red carpet, and who on top of that is a major advocate for natural in all aspects of life. The reason she loves it so is because this brand carries makeup products that have zero toxins and of course, because it is amazing.

Another celebrity that swears by this brand is no other than the founder of The Good Company – Jessica Alba, who loves their Fruit Pigmented Tinted Moisturiser as it provides SPF and coverage without clogging the pores. This sounds like something you could totally be on board with, right? And, if you wish to know more about the brand, who better to ask than the brand’s co-founder Susie Wang.

Beauty? Yes. Natural? Oh, Yes!

If you are a girl looking for great lashes, wonderful luminous coverage, but who also wants her products to be natural, eco-friendly, and cruelty-free, take a page out of Miranda Kerr’s beauty book and go for the Living Luminizer by RMS Beauty.

Apart from being an out-of-this-world highlighter, it contains only natural oils that are kind and non-harming to your skin. Kerr also has huge love for Kora Organics which she founded, as, in her own words, she was “looking for a certified organic skincare line that gave me results and was aesthetically pleasing.”

My Organic Glow

If Gwyneth Paltrow’s beauty secrets are the ones you are after, you are in for a treat. Prtty Peaushun is the first brand of this actress’ choice. Her favorite is the tinted body moisturizer as it gives her entire body a shimmering glow and provides an illusion of contour.

Other brands that are on this celeb’s list of favorites are MOA (particularly their Green Balm which is apparently not only wonderful facial cleansing balm and makeup remover, but also has the power to heal small cuts), and finally Tata Harper.

Beauty Secrets that Cured My Acne

Last but not least on our list of celeb-approved recommendations is Egyptian Magic All Purpose Cream. What this cream promises is a successful treatment of different skin conditions, such as acne, burns, scars, wrinkles, eczema, but also the overall skin-radiance. And the ladies who rave about it are Madonna, Gisele Bundchen, January Jones, Emily Blunt, Eva Mendes and many others.

Now that you know which brands these gals love and why, which of these brands is next in line to steal your heart and fill your cart?