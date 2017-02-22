Wurl TV Gets Fashionable with FNL Network

Fashion News Lifestyle Network Brings Award-Winning Fashion, Lifestyle, Films and Beauty Programming to Wurl’s Linear Channels Lineup
PALO ALTO – Feb. 22, 2017 – Wurl TV announced today that it is adding fashion – news provider FNL Network to its growing list of TV channels that bring exciting video content to viewers’ living rooms via Wurl’s linear TV platform.
Wurl TV’s broadband channels are revolutionizing cable TV — allowing viewers to enjoy great video content from top programmers and online studios on their TV sets. Viewers can sit back and watch scheduled programming from Wurl’s programming partners or binge on an entire catalog of partners’ shows on demand. Wurl channels are distributed through the Wurl TV Network to cable operators’ internet-connected set-top boxes.
FNL Network goes beyond the catwalk, bringing together fashion, lifestyle, reality and news into an action-packed 24/7 linear network. With regular shows such as “Fashion News Live,” “Model Monday,” and “Backstage Pass”, as well as programming of Fashion Week events in New York, Milan, Paris and elsewhere, FNL is the go-to channel for fashion and beauty information and news. FNL brings a wide-variety of fashion- forward personalities, such as Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, AnnaLynne McCord, Selena Gomez, Cindy Crawford, Alan Cumming, Dita Von Teese, Linda Evangelista, Jay Manuel, Petra Nemcova and many others into viewers’ homes.
“FNL is more than just fashion coverage – it is the story behind the footlights. It brings the fashion business into a relevant and exciting cultural world for a global audience,” said Rocco Leo Gaglioti, president of FNL. “We want FNL to be in every home, and Wurl allows us to bring our programming to TV’s enormous audience.”
“We’re excited to be adding FNL Network as a partner to the Wurl programming platform,” said Sean Doherty, Wurl’s founder and CEO. “Our unique TV network is making it easier for ‘made for cable’ networks like FNL to increase their reach by coming into homes via new streaming Internet channels delivered to cable TV set tops. FNL Network brings a unique viewpoint and content to the Wurl channel lineup.”
About Wurl TV
Wurl TV is a next-gen media company that is redefining cable TV with new programming and a new viewing experience. Wurl’s channels feature programming from the world’s top online studios and networks and a revolutionary new viewing experience that combines scheduled viewing with on-demand access to each channel’s entire catalog of shows and episodes. Wurl TV is designed for use on 60-million-plus Internet- connected set-top boxes, including those now deployed by cable operators such as Comcast, Charter and DirecTV. Wurl is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit wurl.com.
About FNL Network
Fashion News Lifestyle Network (FNL Network) is a network that brings insightful and incisive content about the worlds of fashion, travel, beauty, health and reality TV and much more. Whether true stories about original people or original series made exclusively for the FNL Network, the programming is fresh and relevant. Programming includes award-winning films and documentaries, some filmed exclusively for the FNL Network. With shows like the award-winning “Fashion News Live,” along with “Model Monday,” “FNL Vintage, “Beauty Tips, “Flashback Friday,” “Fashion News Live in ASL,” “Film Corner,” “Backstage Pass” and “City Showcase,” the FNL Network audience brings viewers firsthand looks at scenes behind the fashion, entertainment, travel, and beauty world that only few get to experience. FNL Network is based in Los Angeles, CA.
For more information, click HERE
10 to 2 Print$ 76.65 Designer/Boutique: Diaco Los Angeles
Select options
Matt Bracelet$ 491.40 Designer/Boutique: Lionette by Noa Sade
Add to cart
Elinna Togo Satchel$ 414.75 Designer/Boutique: Jonathan Justin Handbags
Add to cart
Luxe Suede Shorts$ 96.60 Designer/Boutique: AStars
Select options