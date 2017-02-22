Wurl TV Gets Fashionable with FNL Network

Fashion News Lifestyle Network Brings Award-Winning Fashion, Lifestyle, Films and Beauty Programming to Wurl’s Linear Channels Lineup

PALO ALTO – Feb. 22, 2017 – Wurl TV announced today that it is adding fashion – news provider FNL Network to its growing list of TV channels that bring exciting video content to viewers’ living rooms via Wurl’s linear TV platform.

Wurl TV’s broadband channels are revolutionizing cable TV — allowing viewers to enjoy great video content from top programmers and online studios on their TV sets. Viewers can sit back and watch scheduled programming from Wurl’s programming partners or binge on an entire catalog of partners’ shows on demand. Wurl channels are distributed through the Wurl TV Network to cable operators’ internet-connected set-top boxes.

FNL Network goes beyond the catwalk, bringing together fashion, lifestyle, reality and news into an action-packed 24/7 linear network. With regular shows such as “Fashion News Live,” “Model Monday,” and “Backstage Pass”, as well as programming of Fashion Week events in New York, Milan, Paris and elsewhere, FNL is the go-to channel for fashion and beauty information and news. FNL brings a wide-variety of fashion- forward personalities, such as Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, AnnaLynne McCord, Selena Gomez, Cindy Crawford, Alan Cumming, Dita Von Teese, Linda Evangelista, Jay Manuel, Petra Nemcova and many others into viewers’ homes.

“FNL is more than just fashion coverage – it is the story behind the footlights. It brings the fashion business into a relevant and exciting cultural world for a global audience,” said Rocco Leo Gaglioti, president of FNL. “We want FNL to be in every home, and Wurl allows us to bring our programming to TV’s enormous audience.”

“We’re excited to be adding FNL Network as a partner to the Wurl programming platform,” said Sean Doherty, Wurl’s founder and CEO. “Our unique TV network is making it easier for ‘made for cable’ networks like FNL to increase their reach by coming into homes via new streaming Internet channels delivered to cable TV set tops. FNL Network brings a unique viewpoint and content to the Wurl channel lineup.”