Somewhere around 20 years ago, the 60-ish founder of the BodyFlex workout, Greer Childers, released a video which caused a lot of commotion and ridicule. In this video, she demonstrates a facial exercise called ‘The Lion’, promising us that if we follow her lead, we will ‘lift and smooth out the skin” naturally. If we were to dig deeper in the past, we would stumble upon a number of women claiming Facerices really produce meaningful results.

The benefits

Although there are still many who question the effectiveness of facial exercises for fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin, yoga experts claim carefully crafted set of movements can work the hypodermis, dermis and epidermis, or to put it simply – the lower, middle and the upper layer of our skin. Working them correctly increases blood circulation, allowing more oxygen and nourishment to reach the skin cells. As a result, you get a clear, glowing, healthy complexion, with fewer toxins and better ability to absorb moisture. Furthermore, certain exercises are specially designed to stimulate elastin and collagen production in the middle skin layer, providing you with a smoother and tighter-looking skin.

There are 43 muscles in your face, and the skin is directly attached to the muscle tissue. Appropriate movements proved to lift droopy eyelids, cheeks, sagging jawline, diminish nasio labial lines, smoothen under-eye hollows, reduce puffiness, double chin, and minimize wrinkles.

Furthermore, facial exercises are ideal for those who are recovering from minor cosmetic procedures, like facelift, eyelid surgery or facial rejuvenation surgery. These certainly are instant solutions to our facial skin problems, but no harm can be done by incorporating a few exercises in your daily routine to ensure their long-lasting effect.

Be Patient

Skin types vary from one person to another, as well as the period of time needed to see real changes in a mirror. In most cases, the improvement in your face and neck can be seen after about two weeks; to reduce the amount of fine lines and tension, it will take you between 2 to 4 months; somewhere around this time, others too will notice that you look healthier and more energised, and up to 9 months in the future, you’re bound to not only look, but feel years younger and more relaxed.

For this next section, we have depicted five facial exercises as the most effective ones, as they target the biggest problem areas, making all muscles work together synergistically.

Before we start…

It is of utmost importance to remember that you should always put moisturizer on your face and fingertips, not pull it too hard or tear the surface of the skin.

1. Eyes

To get rid of the drooping eyelids, bags under the eyes, crow’s feet, as well as puffiness once and for all, first take both of your middle fingers and press them at the inner corner of your eyebrows. Then, with your index finger, apply pressure to the outer corner of your eyebrows. Look at the ceiling while you raise the lower eyelids upwards in order to make a strong squint. Keep this position for 10 seconds before you release it, and repeat the exercise six more times.

2. Cheeks

To smoothen your smile and reduce the amount of sagging skin, open your mouth wide to make an O shape, and hide the teeth with your lips. Try to smile as widely as possible without revealing your teeth, hold for 10 seconds and repeat six times. The next exercise includes taking the same position, while placing one index finger on the chin. Then start to move the jaw up and down, while tilting your head back, gently.

3. Forehead

To get rid of horizontal forehead lines, facelift Sydney experts emphasize this method as an alternative for those who are not so fond of Botox. What you need to do is put both your hands on the forehead, face your fingers inwards and spread them between the hairline and the eyebrows. By applying light pressure, lightly sweep the fingers outwards across the forehead until you feel the skin is tightened. Repeat the exercise 10 times.

4. Mouth

To smoothen and plump the area around your lips, eventually eliminate the nasio labial line completely, place your index finger along the line from your mouth to your nose, while resting your hand on your chin. Press and lift upwards, while creating resistance by making an O shape with your lips. Hold no more than 1 second and repeat the movement 10 times.

5. Neck

Also known as the giraffe, the following exercise is designed to tighten the loose skin on the neck and remove lines. First, look straight ahead and place your fingertips at the bottom of the neck. While keeping your head tilted, gently stroke the skin downwards. Then bring the head back to the chest and repeat the motion two more times. In the end, extend the lower lip as much as possible to pull the corners of the mouth down. Place your fingertips on the collarbone while keeping your chin pointed upwards. Hold this position for four deep breaths.

Conclusion

Just like any other exercise regimen, the above mentioned facial ones should be done on a regular basis. The most optimal would be 20 minutes a day, 6 times a week. Although it may seem a bit too much, if you remember the beginning of the article, it takes the time to really notice the progress; and if you quit half way there, there won’t even be one.